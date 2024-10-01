‘No rush’ for Burdett Road to resume hurdling career after clearcut Newmarket win

The four-year-old son of Muhaarar made all to win the Listed Godolphin Stakes by eight and a half lengths from the odds-on favourite Military Academy.

That win over a mile and a half is likely to shelve his planned return to obstacles in the Masterson Hurdle at Cheltenham later this month in favour of a trip to Ascot for the Long Distance Cup.

Burdett Road has won two of his three starts over hurdles, going down by 10 lengths to the smart Sir Gino in the Triumph Trial Juvenile Hurdle in the other, but the Cheltenham Festival remains the ultimate target.

Injury ruled the James Owen-trained gelding out of the Festival last year and owner-breeder Tim Gredley said: “I think that will change the plans. I have to say James Owen has done an amazing job with him because when he came back again, he was a bit keen and so on and so forth.

“He’s always maintained that if he does drop the bridle and settles down, he’ll be a good stayer on the Flat and I wouldn’t say last week was his last chance on the Flat before he goes back hurdling. They wanted to try something different on the tactics and it has kind of improved him no end.

“We’re in no rush to go hurdling. He’s obviously had a good break coming into the season so he doesn’t need a rest. We’ve got an entry on Champions Day in the stayers’ race and we’d probably monitor that before we go hurdling.

“It’s all about Cheltenham isn’t it? I know you’re not meant to say it, but it is. It’ll be great and it’s good for us that’s he’s running in some good races with some good prize money on the Flat.

“We’ll have one more Flat race and James will probably have a target mapped out for him over hurdles. I know there was the Masterson at Cheltenham, but I’m not sure how that works timings wise if we go to Ascot. Otherwise we’ll just take it how it goes.”