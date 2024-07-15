Newton Abbot abandoned due to heavy rain

This afternoon’s meeting at Newton Abbot, due to feature the Well Done England Euro Champions 2024 Handicap Chase, has been abandoned due to a waterlogged track.
The South Devon circuit was set to play host to a seven-race National Hunt card, with long-standing sponsor Matt Bailey, landlord of the Par Inn, Cornwall, coming up with the name for the two-mile-five-furlong handicap chase in an attempt to conjure up some “good vibes” for Gareth Southgate’s men.
After the race was named, England did come through their semi-final encounter with the Netherlands, but suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday.
Bailey said last week: “If it comes in then I’m a genius and if it doesn’t, it’s something we can all have a laugh about.”
However, the race and fixture will not go ahead after a yellow weather warning brought with it heavy rainfall, leaving a false area of ground at the winning line and leaving course officials with no options but to call off proceedings.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.