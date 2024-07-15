Newton Abbot abandoned due to heavy rain

The South Devon circuit was set to play host to a seven-race National Hunt card, with long-standing sponsor Matt Bailey, landlord of the Par Inn, Cornwall, coming up with the name for the two-mile-five-furlong handicap chase in an attempt to conjure up some “good vibes” for Gareth Southgate’s men.

After the race was named, England did come through their semi-final encounter with the Netherlands, but suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Spain in the final in Berlin on Sunday.

Bailey said last week: “If it comes in then I’m a genius and if it doesn’t, it’s something we can all have a laugh about.”

However, the race and fixture will not go ahead after a yellow weather warning brought with it heavy rainfall, leaving a false area of ground at the winning line and leaving course officials with no options but to call off proceedings.