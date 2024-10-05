Newmarket Saturday review and free video replays

A review of the action and free video replays from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket.

Regally-bred Nebras makes winning start Victory might have eluded Nashwa on her comeback in the Sun Chariot Stakes, however there was no stopping her half brother Nebras on his debut in the Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back EBF Maiden Stakes. While the son of Dubawi has a long way to go to match the achievements of his Group One winning sibling the John and Thady Gosden-trained two year old read the script perfectly on his racecourse bow. Anchored at the rear of the field by Hollie Doyle the Imad Alsagar-owned colt, who cost 720,000 guineas as a yearling, made stealthy headway during the final two furlongs of the mile prize before making his bid for home. Once in front the 100/30 chance was not for stopping with Doyle pushing her mount out to defeat favourite Wild Nature by three-quarters-of-a-length.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager to owner Imad Alsagar, said: “It was a very pleasing start. He has taken a while to come to himself, but he was always well rated as he is a half-brother to Nashwa. “He went into training quite late, but John has brought him on and he has been very straightforward really so that is encouraging. I think the nice thing was that he was half asleep and that he picked up nicely as you would want him to. It looked a fairly smart race and when the other horse came to him he found a bit more and went on. “I think in John’s mind he would have liked to give him another run, but I think he was expecting him to run second or third then try and slot into a maiden as you are not chasing that in the spring. I would say plans have slightly changed now though.”

The Dragon King sweeps to the front at Newmarket

King claims unlikely victory The Dragon King left his connections ‘lost for words’ after coming from another county before securing a last gasp success in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auctions Stakes. In a race that very few got into the Clive Cox-trained 5/1 chance roared into action late when passing almost all of the field to claim first prize. Victory looked to be heading the way of the Andrew Balding-trained Brighton Boy, who mastered long time leader Ruby’s Profit inside the final furlong. However, there was to be a further twist as The Dragon King came with a thundering late run down the outside of the field to wear down the 7/4 favourite before prevailing by a length much to the delight of triumphant syndicate Middleham Park Racing. Tom Palin, Middleham Park bloodstock and National Hunt manager, said: “That was not the conventional way to win a race at Newmarket being pushed along after a furlong. I really don’t know what to make of the entire race. I was already in my head this is a long day now as we have got four in sales races. “I was thinking this is a long day if the one I thought had the best chance of winning has done that. He is a horse that always gives his all and he needed to give every bit there. It was a good ride from William to keep going I guess. For once, as we have known each other a while, I’m actually quite lost for words as I don’t know what to make of that.

“You watch enough racing and when you see a horse come with a rattle like that you think they are going to get there. I will have to go and decompress and take it all as that was staggering. “We like buying these type of horses from the Somerville Yearling Sale. I think Tattersalls do a great job, and they have looked after the owners well today, but nothing gives me greater pleasure in life than taking money off good friends.” And the win could see The Dragon King, who was purchased for 21,000 guineas, earn a reprieve from a trip to the sales ring and instead being given a tilt at a pattern race. He added: “He is in the sales in a couple of weeks, but he might have given himself a stay of execution. There is a Group Two over six furlongs at Chantilly that Eddie’s Boy was second in a couple of years ago to Charyn so we could maybe supplement him for that as we have a bit of money to play with. That could be an option, but I will speak to Clive first.” Equally delighted was winning rider Buick, who praised the finishing effort of The Dragon King. Buick said: “He was slowly away, but he was in the stalls a long time and he wouldn’t go early. They went quick, but it wasn’t until we approached the three pole that I was getting into contention with the horses at the back of the main group. He picked up really well. Giving away that sort of ground he shouldn’t have been able to do that so he must have a fair level of ability.”

Ashariba battles to victory at Newmarket

Menuisier makes perfect start Ashariba kick-started what trainer David Menuisier hopes will be a big weekend for his team in perfect fashion with a battling success in the British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap. Arriving on the back of a brace of all-weather wins at Chelmsford City and Kempton Park the daughter of Ribchester made it victory number four for the year when showing a tenacious attitude under Harry Davies. Racing prominently throughout the mile and a quarter contest the 6/1 chance moved into a clear lead from Noisy Jazz inside approaching the final three furlongs of the race. Despite having her advantage reduced close to the line Ashariba continued to find plenty out in front to hold off the fast finishing Treasure, who was one of two runners in the race for trainer Ralph Beckett, by a neck.

Menuisier said: “This race has been her target since she won the last day so I’m delighted that it has panned out as her owners are lovely. Anything below good ground is fine for her, but she is a tough filly. I picked her up for 26,000 euros and she is from the family of Baaeed so it is a nice family she is from. “She was getting tired towards the end, but it was a super ride by Harry as he kept enough up his sleeve to see out the trip. It could be her last run of the season. She will probably go to the paddocks and come back next year and hopefully tackle some Black Type races.”

Chorus is in control at Newmarket

Haggas filly hits right notes Chorus hit all the right notes on route to securing the most valuable success of her career when taking a step up in trip in her stride in the British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap. The William Haggas-trained three year-old left behind her previous efforts with a decisive success on her first attempt over a mile and a half to complete a double on the card for winning rider Harry Davies. Having hinted on her last start over a mile and a quarter at the track 14 days ago that a step up in trip would bring out further improvement the daughter of Kingman confirmed that inclination when drawing smartly clear late on to score by three and a quarter lengths.

