Timeform's Newmarket (Rowley Mile) course guide

The Cesarewitch course is two and a half miles long, with a single right-handed turn at halfway, creating a ten-furlong straight course, the longest in the country.

A wide, galloping track with an uphill finish that is ideal for the big, long-striding horse, except for the descent into the Dip where those types can become unbalanced.

Ability to see out the trip thoroughly is essential and those that commit for home too early can be caught out by the uphill run to the line.