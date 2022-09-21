Timeform's in-depth guide to Newmarket's Rowley Mile, featuring all the key facts and figures for the 2022 Cambridgeshire Meeting.
Timeform's Newmarket (Rowley Mile) course guide
The Cesarewitch course is two and a half miles long, with a single right-handed turn at halfway, creating a ten-furlong straight course, the longest in the country.
A wide, galloping track with an uphill finish that is ideal for the big, long-striding horse, except for the descent into the Dip where those types can become unbalanced.
Ability to see out the trip thoroughly is essential and those that commit for home too early can be caught out by the uphill run to the line.
Leading active jockeys at Newmarket (Rowley Mile)
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 rides)
- William Buick 26.67% (92-345)
- Frankie Dettori 18.75% (39-208)
- Wayne Lordan 18.18% (4-22)
- Richard Kingscote 17.02% (16-94)
- Pat Cosgrave 15.07% (11-73)
Other points to consider
- William Buick is the most prolific jockey at Newmarket in the last five years with 92 winners, showing a level-stake profit of £34.63. Buick has enjoyed most of that success when teaming up with Charlie Appleby, for whom he has partnered 66 winners from 193 rides (34.20% strike rate) at Newmarket in the last five years. Mischief Magic features among a strong team for Buick and Appleby at this year’s Cambridgeshire Meeting when he lines up in Saturday’s Middle Park Stakes.
- Five riders have achieved a higher level-stake profit at Newmarket in the last five years than Buick, namely Gerald Mosse (£55.00), Hector Crouch (£41.83), Sean Levey (£41.00), Neil Callan (£40.00) and Wayne Lordan (£35.00).
Leading active trainers at Newmarket (Rowley Mile)
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 20 runners)
- Charlie Appleby 30.34% (88-290)
- Michael Dods 22.73% (5-22)
- Harry & Roger Charlton 21.31% (13-61)
- Willie Mullins 19.05% (4-21)
- John & Thady Gosden 18.80% (66-351)
Others points to consider
- Charlie Appleby is the most prolific trainer at Newmarket in the last five years with 88 winners, showing a level-stake profit of £46.24. Appleby has a particularly strong record at Newmarket with debutants, saddling 20 winners from 66 runners (30.30% strike rate) in the last five years. Regal Honour, who cost 625,000 guineas as a yearling, is bred in the purple (by Dubawi and a half-brother to the Coronation Stakes winner Rizeena) and will be one to look out for when he makes his debut in the maiden on Friday’s card.
- John & Thady Gosden (66 winners) and Roger Varian (42) have also enjoyed plenty of success at Newmarket in the last five years. Varian could hardly be in better form heading into the Cambridgeshire Meeting having saddled 13 winners in the last 14 days. His high-profile runners at this fixture include the likes of Zanbaq in Friday’s Rosemary Stakes and Kitsune Power in Saturday’s Cambridgeshire Handicap.
Cheveley Park Stakes trends
Since 2000 unless specified otherwise
- Jockey – Frankie Dettori (2000 and 2003) and Ryan Moore (2017 and 2021) are the only active jockeys to have won the Cheveley Park more than once. Dettori is suspended for this year’s renewal, but Moore will have the plum ride on favourite Meditate.
- Trainer – Aidan O’Brien (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2021) will be seeking his fifth win in the Cheveley Park when Meditate lines up in this year’s renewal. Richard Hannon (2014), who saddles Trillium, is the only other trainer with a possible runner on Saturday to have previously won the race.
Click here to read our horse-by-horse guide to the Cheveley Park Stakes
Middle Park Stakes trends
Since 2000 unless specified otherwise
- Jockey – Frankie Dettori (1996, 1998, 2006 and 2015), Neil Callan (2005 and 2013), William Buick (2010 and 2014) and Seamie Heffernan (2011 and 2017) have all won the Middle Park more than once. Buick will get the opportunity to add to his tally when he partners Mischief Magic in this year’s renewal.
- Trainer – Aidan O’Brien (2000, 2001, 2004, 2011, 2017 and 2018) will be seeking his seventh win in the Middle Park when Blackbeard and The Antarctic line up in this year’s renewal. Charlie Appleby (2014), who saddles Mischief Magic, is the only other trainer with a possible runner on Saturday to have previously won the race.
Cambridgeshire Handicap trends
Since 2000 unless specified otherwise
- Jockey – Frankie Dettori (1994, 2018 and 2019) and Jamie Spencer (2006 and 2021) are the only active jockeys to have won the Cambridgeshire more than once. Jim Crowley (2010) will be bidding for his second win in the race when he partners ante-post favourite Mujtaba.
- Trainer – John Gosden (1994, 2007, 2008, 2018 and 2019) will be seeking a record sixth win in the Cambridgeshire when Magical Morning lines up in this year’s renewal. Marcus Tregoning (2012 and 2014), Brian Meehan (2016), Paul & Oliver Cole (2020) and Saeed bin Suroor (2021) are the only other trainers with a possible runner on Saturday to have previously won the race.
Click here to find out what's on our Cambridgeshire shortlist
