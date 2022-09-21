We look ahead to Saturday's Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes - the Group One for two-year-old fillies over six furlongs.

Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes (Group One) When: 2.25 Saturday, September 24 Where: Newmarket Rowley Mile Racecourse Winner's prize: £165,355 Where to watch: ITV Racing and Racing TV

JULIET SIERRA (Ralph Beckett) From same stable as Lezoo and very much on the right path, having built on debut second here (July Course) to win a Nottingham novice and G3 Dick Poole at Salisbury last time. That race has been a good stepping-stone for quality fillies in the past and while this daughter of Bated Breath still has a bit of growing up to do, that gives the strong impression she's capable of stepping up the ladder in time.

LEZOO (Ralph Beckett) Looked more than a shade unlucky when nudged across the track and narrowly denied by Mawj in the G2 Duchess of Cambridge at Newmarket, having made a decent impression in two previous starts, and duly took advantage of a nice opportunity at Ascot last time. Clearly more on her plate here but stable's juveniles often only just getting going around this time of year and interesting she skipped the Lowther in preference for a crack at this. Raced on good and good to firm to this point but the forecast looks quite promising.

MALRESCIA (George Boughey) Plenty to find on the form book, while the addition of a tongue-tie at Doncaster last time didn't spark any sort of improvement. The opposite is true, in fact, and she's got all the questions to answer stepping up in class this weekend. Very hard to fancy, in short.

MAWJ (Saeed bin Suroor) Has already had a good time of things, winning two of her four starts including at G2 level when holding on from Lezoo. Possibly found the sharp six furlongs against her when only fourth behind Swingalong in the Lowther last time and could be better suited by a step up to seven furlongs sooner rather than later.

MAYLANDSEA (Michael Bell) Won Nottingham maiden first time out tidily enough but subsequent second to Dramatised in the G2 Queen Mary at Royal Ascot appeared to get everyone's hopes up and she's so far been unable to live up to the expectations. Didn't settle when last of six behind Mawj at Newmarket but no obvious excused when beaten favourite in Listed race at Newbury since. Back up to six furlongs here and suddenly has a mountain to climb by the looks of it.

MEDITATE (Aidan O'Brien) One of the best early two-year-olds in Ireland and stepped up to the plate on first UK foray to win the G3 Albany Stakes in ready fashion from Mawj. Backed up when raised in grade again at the Curragh before coming unstuck behind Dermot Weld's Tahiyra in the G1 Moyglare last time. Hard to know quite what she bumped into that day but chances are the form is very strong and drop back to six furlongs shouldn't pose much of an issue, nor the return to a sound surface.

SWINGALONG (Karl Burke) Trainer having another fine time with two-year-olds, especially fillies, and she's on a steep upward curve having left two maiden efforts well behind to win well at Ripon and follow up in the G2 Sky Bet Lowther at York. No surprise to see her kick on from there and while well behind Trillium at Newbury in mid-July, she looks a different animal now and can run well at potentially rewarding odds.

TREASURE TROVE (Paddy Twomey) Plenty of experience under her belt already and she's shown a fine attitude to rack up three wins from eight starts this year. Has also proven she can travel when winning Listed contest at York's Ebor Festival so no surprise if she gives another excellent account, despite jump from G3 to G1 level looking a touch daunting on paper.

TRILLIUM (Richard Hannon) Comes out top on Timeform Ratings and she still has the 'p' for potential further improvement which makes plenty of sense on the back of a narrow win when getting up late to beat Nunthorpe runner-up The Platinum Queen in the G2 Flying Childers over five furlongs at Doncaster last time. Doesn't have any Newmarket experience so the Dip is a fresh challenge but otherwise her claims look pretty solid as she bids for a fourth straight success back up to six furlongs here.

WAVE MACHINE (Johnny Murtagh) Won her maiden at the third time of asking with head defeat of Cairo, who has since franked the form with a Curragh maiden success of her own, but Johnny Murtagh's filly didn't really kick on as hoped when fourth of seven in a Listed race there last month. A sluggish start didn't help, especially having been dropped back to the minimum trip, but she'll need to pull out a little more in order to trouble the principals in this line-up.