David Ord with the five horses currently top of his bet365 Cambridgeshire shortlist.

Three is the magic number William Haggas has a very strong hand with Mujtaba and Protagonist holding the first two places in the ante-post market. Strong cases can clearly be made for both but there’s a chance stablemate MONTASSIB is sailing slightly under the radar. He was campaigned at seven furlongs for much of the season, winning at Wetherby and Goodwood before running well in deeper waters in both the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot and the Bunbury Cup on the July Course. He was upped to a mile last time in the Shergar Cup and fared by far the best of those held-up in finishing fourth to Jungle Cove. This would be over another furlong and with a much stronger gallop but both should suit and he’s low mileage, in very good hands and capable of better.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder We haven’t seen TOTALLY CHARMING since he failed to justify strong market support in the Royal Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot but he was still only beaten six lengths into ninth behind Dark Shift. He’d earlier landed – on his turf debut – a big handicap at the Derby meeting at Epsom in the style of one to follow, travelling sweetly and picking up nicely to beat a decent yardstick in Revich. Clearly he could get back on track on Saturday and the recent market support is encouraging on that front. Beware the green and gold hoops A mantra to carry through the jumps season and it might just be the case at Newmarket on Saturday if connections opt to run GOOD HEAVENS. JP McManus’ charge beat all bar fellow Joseph O'Brien inmate Federal in the Irish equivalent of this race last month and then did well to get as close as he did from an awful draw in another premier handicap at Irish Champions Weekend. That’s top level form for this sphere and while he’s crept up the handicap, he’s improving with racing and a strongly-run nine furlongs might just be right up his street.

Another bolt from the blue? Saeed bin Suroor won the race with a 40/1 chance last year in Bedouin's Story and if you shop around you can get the same price about BRILLIANT LIGHT this time around. It underestimates his chance after solid runs this season in the John Smith's Cup (fifth having made his challenge too early) and at Goodwood when second behind Forest Falcon having travelled smoothly but having to wait for racing room. Forget Yarmouth last time, that was a falsely-run contest and he will be much better suited by Saturday's scenario. The trainer clearly knows whats it takes to win the race tool Local know-how His form figures on the Rowley Mile read 5 (in this race back in 2019), 3, 1 (this race in 2020), 2 and MAJESTIC DAWN is worthy of a mention despite a career-high mark and having top weight to carry. He’s earned both on the back of a very good campaign, winning a Listed race at Goodwood in May and getting touched off by a short nose in a Group Three at Deauville next time. Forget his run at Windsor – he scoped dirty afterwards – and you could still see him making a bold bid from the front despite his welter-burden.