Newmarket July Festival day one review and free video replays

A review of day one of the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket including free video replays.
July joy for Zavateri
Eve Johnson Houghton saw her decision to roll the dice against at Group Two level with Zavateri rewarded with a taking success in the Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes.
Arriving on the back of a faciles victory at Salisbury the son of Without Parole was sent off an 18/1 chance to maintain his unbeaten record in the £100,000 six furlong contest.
Anchored closer to the rear of the field early on by Charlie Bishop proved to be a telling move with those that raced up close to the pace, which was set by Comical Point, paying the price for going quick early on.
Hitting top gear inside the final two furlongs the Mick and Janice Mariscotti-owned colt swiftly moved past better fancied rivals Brussels and Maximized, both who arrived in the race with unbeaten records next to their name.
The final challenge came from Coventry Stakes runner-up Do Or Do Not who made rapid late headway, but Zavateri was not for catching with Bishop pushing his mount out to score by a length.
Johnson Houghton said: “I knew he was good, but I wasn’t sure if he was good enough to win after one run as he was very inexperienced. You could see in the paddock he was like ‘what is going on, it’s party time’, but in a race he is so professional.
“The form of his race hasn’t worked out at all, but he could only beat what he has beat, but he has done it again. Havana Hurricane (Windsor Castle Stakes winner) is a sprinter and this one needs further.
“You either come here and take on Group horses or you go to a novice where you might have to give weight to a Group horse so I thought we might as well come here and see what we have got. He has got a huge amount of ability.
“I thought we were going to win this (during the race) and we never had a moment's doubt. I love this horse. He has got a great attitude and he just wants to please. He is a dream to train.”
Although Zavateri was introduced at 33/1 for the Betfred 2000 Guineas by Paddy Power, a step up to seven furlongs appears next on the horizon with Johnson Houghton earnarking the Group Two Coral Vintage Stakes at Goodwood as a possible next target.
She added: “He is bred to get a mile, but as I tell all my owners you have never heard of Usain Bolt’s brother so what they are bred to do, and what they do aren’t always the same thing.
“I definitely think he wants seven furlongs. He has got no miles on the clock and we will run him maybe once or twice more and maybe go for the Vintage next.”
And a re-match with the runner-up could be on the cards with Ed Walker suggesting that the Vintage Stakes could now be on the agenda for Do Or Do Not.
Walker said: “We were just chatting about Goodwood and I think there you would go seven furlongs for the Vintage rather than the Richmond. It is a shame he has not run a race yet. There is no point running in a maiden as it would be a waste of a run. He is good enough to win a Listed race or Group race somewhere.”
Scandinavia all class in Trophy
Scandinavia enhanced his Classic aspirations when getting his career back on track with an authoritative victory in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.
Last sighted finished fifth in the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot the son of Justify readily turned the form around with the re-opposing Furthur, who finished three places further forward in second, in the Group Three contest.
After settling in behind Furthur for much of the early stages of the one mile five furlong prize the well-supported 11/8 favourite, who was racing in first time cheekpieces, moved almost effortlessly alongside the early leader approaching the final three furlongs of the race.
It looked for a fleeting moment that Betfred Derby eighth Nightime Dancer would mount a serious challenge to the market leader, however his effort quickly came to nothing.
Despite the race being in safe keeping Scandinavia showed no signs of easing up and he relentlessly bounded on all the way to the line before crossing the line eight and a half lengths clear of Nightime Dancer.
Paul Smith, representing the winning connections Coolmore, said: “He did that very well and he seems to have progressed nicely from Ascot. Ryan was very happy with him.
“He said he is uncomplicated and that he got into a lovely rhythm. We could have some fun with him over those longer distances now.
“He was out wide a long way at Ascot, but he came back good and bounced out of that race well. He really enjoyed the ground so we are looking forward to him.
“I asked Ryan if the cheekpieces helped and he said they didn’t make a lot of difference. He just said he is a lovely uncomplicated horse.
“He was in a very comfortable space and he had just improved from Ascot. The display hasn’t surprised me much as we knew he was a good horse and he just had a tough passage at Ascot.”
Following the race Scandinavia was cut from 20/1 into 6/1 for the Betfred St Leger which Smith admitted is now likely to be his target.
He added: “I think the English St Leger and Irish St Leger are open to him. Maybe he will be a cup horse next year. We can plot our way to those nice staying races at the end of the year now.”
Sky Bet also go 5/1 from 20s for the Great Voltigeur at York next month and spokesman Michael Shinners said: "That was an incredibly taking performance and clearer the further he went the better. It will be fascinating to see where he turns up next ."
