Matt Brocklebank has a couple of recommended bets for the opening day's action at the July Festival, including one in the six-furlong sprint handicap.

Value Bet Tips: Thursday July 10 1pt win Comical Point in 2.25 Newmarket at 12/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Prince Of India in 3.00 Newmarket at 10/1 (BoyleSports, Coral, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)