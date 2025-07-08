Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for ITV Racing Newmarket Thursday July 10

Buick to star on day one

It could be a landmark day for William Buick on day one of the Debenhams July Festival at Newmarket as he bids to seal his 2000th winner in Britain and he could get it up as early as the second race as Maximized goes for July Stakes glory.

He’s strongly fancied and after his Epsom form was well advertised at Royal Ascot he could be tough to beat, with the Charlie Appleby horses always well primed for this meeting.

With that in mind I find his EL CORDOBES a really interesting runner in the feature Group 2 Princess Of Wales’s Stakes and at 7/1 he’s worth taking a chance on.

On the face of things he’s up against it based on official ratings but this race has been a graveyard for fancied horses with Hamish (11/10), Adayar (1/3), Al Aasy (1/2), Enbihaar (9/4), Masar (5/6), Mirage Dancer (2/1) and Frontiersman (5/4) all beaten in it within the last 10 years.

Ghostwriter might go off around 13/8 and he could easily add his name to that list given he’s become a very hard horse to win with having not got his nose in front since his two-year-old days.

If you take him out of the equation this looks an open race and El Cordobes strikes me as your typical Newmarket horse who could cause an upset from the front end.

Indeed, his win over a mile and a half in handicap company on the Rowley Mile course in May could be a crucial piece of form, as he tanked his way through that event from a prominent pitch, giving weight and a sound beating to French Master who has subsequently won handicaps at Goodwood and Royal Ascot.

El Cordobes hasn’t kicked on from that, but he didn’t run badly when proving a sitting duck in the Aston Park at Newbury and then 1m6f didn’t look his trip behind Al Qareem and Absurde at York last time.

He should be much more at home over 1m4f back at Newmarket and if Buick gets him rolling early he could be tough to reel in.

The Verdict: Back EL CORDOBES in the 3.35 Newmarket