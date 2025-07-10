William Buick reaches 2,000 winners in Britain on El Cordobes

William Buick claimed his 2,000th winner in Britain when partnering El Cordobes in the Group 2 Princess Of Wales's Stakes at Newmarket on Thursday.

Godolphin’s principal rider in Europe came close to achieving the milestone when narrowly denied on a couple of occasions at Sandown last Saturday, including on Ombudsman in the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse, but got the job done aboard the Charlie Appleby-trained gelding on day one of the Debenhams July Festival. The 36-year-old Buick has claimed six British Classic wins, including the past two editions of the 2000 Guineas, throughout a stellar career and will bid for more top-level success on Cinderella’s Dream in Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes. He is also booked to ride 2024 Guineas winner Notable Speech for Appleby in Saturday’s Al Basti Equiworld, Dubai July Cup Stakes, a race Buick also won last year courtesy of the Jane Chapple-Hyam-trained Mill Stream.

Buick said: “It means a lot, of course. "I suppose it tells me, and everyone else, that I have been doing this for a long time. It is something I wasn’t aware of until pretty recently and I was made aware of it when I was quite some way off and you don’t think about it then and then it got to single figures. "You never quite know when it is going to happen, but for it to happen at Newmarket’s July Course, my home track, for Charlie and Godolphin in the Princess Of Wales’s Stakes, made it all extra special so I’m grateful for that all to happen here.

El Cordobes ridden by William Buick

"It goes without saying that my family are my biggest supporters so thank you to them all the way and to all the owners and trainers, and stable staff, and all the great horses along the way. Without the support it can never happen. I’m grateful for that and long may it continue. “We all know what it takes to get to the races itself and a lot goes into it. There is a lot of hard work, early mornings and late nights, but you just keep going and you look forward to the next one. “The Derby would be the standout win. I’ve been fortunate enough to ride some great horses for some great people over the years, but if had to pick one it would have to be the Derby. "There are loads of races I haven’t won and one in particular would be the Oaks, to name one." On his 2,000th British winner, Buick added: "El Cordobes was great, but it didn’t become as competitive as Ghostwriter became a non-runner, but I was really pleased with him. "He probably had it set up for him today. Back to a mile and a half is more his trip. I think he put in a good performance and he is a horse we can look forward to. I do feel like he is a horse that is progressing nicely." Buick went on to complete a treble on the day courtesy of 7/2 chance Crimson Rose in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes and Opera Ballo (11/8 favourite) in the Listed Edmondson Hall Solicitors Sir Henry Cecil Stakes.