Nashwa looks set for retirement

Nashwa, a three-time Group One winner for John and Thady Gosden and owner Imad Al Sagar, has more than likely run her last race.
Since failing to stay the trip in the 2022 Oaks when third behind Tuesday, she has proved herself top class over a mile and 10 furlongs. She was a Classic winner in France in the Prix de Diane, and added the Nassau Stakes on her next outing at Goodwood.
Nashwa finished her three-year-old career when getting going too late at the Breeders’ Cup, again behind Tuesday.
Her four-year-old season started in inauspicious fashion with odds-on defeats in France and at Newcastle, but dropped down to a mile for the Falmouth Stakes, she bolted up by five lengths.
That was to be her final win but she earned more black type in the Nassau, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes.
The daughter of Frankel began the campaign in Dubai and while she ultimately was not beaten far in the Dubai Turf, the trip took its toll and she did not run again until the Sun Chariot, when failing to get involved and she was last of 11 in the Champion Stakes on Saturday. She was ridden in all 18 of her races by Hollie Doyle.
“Nashwa, I think she’s going to come back, now,” said Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for her owner.
“Really it was a very sporting of Imad to keep her in training this year, but it was just unfortunate the way things went in Dubai. After that we were always on the back foot with her this year and it just didn’t work out, unfortunately.
“There are not many triple Group One-winning Frankel fillies around, she’s been a superstar for the stud, really important.”
