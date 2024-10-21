Nashwa looks set for retirement

Nashwa, a three-time Group One winner for John and Thady Gosden and owner Imad Al Sagar, has more than likely run her last race.

Since failing to stay the trip in the 2022 Oaks when third behind Tuesday, she has proved herself top class over a mile and 10 furlongs. She was a Classic winner in France in the Prix de Diane, and added the Nassau Stakes on her next outing at Goodwood. Nashwa finished her three-year-old career when getting going too late at the Breeders’ Cup, again behind Tuesday. Her four-year-old season started in inauspicious fashion with odds-on defeats in France and at Newcastle, but dropped down to a mile for the Falmouth Stakes, she bolted up by five lengths. That was to be her final win but she earned more black type in the Nassau, Juddmonte International and Irish Champion Stakes.