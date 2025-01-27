Names to note in Britain this weekend including Etalon and Arizona Cardinal

Matt Brocklebank goes through the Musselburgh and Sandown handicaps this weekend and picks out some of the more interesting weekend entries.

More big Booms for improving novice? We all know where the real dress rehearsals are taking place this weekend but Musselburgh’s two-day meeting is a good one for the track and does, after all, get billed as the bet365 Scottish Cheltenham Trials fixture. Thankfully, the weather doesn’t look too bad in the lead-up although it’s a decent drying course regardless of what falls from the sky. Conditions don’t seem to matter when it comes to the rapidly-progressive Boomslang, who has won three and finished second in his other two starts so far this season. The way he picked up to score over the extended two and a half miles at this venue on New Year’s Day (replay below) marked him down as a horse going places and another 7lb hike looks perfectly manageable. Rebecca Menzies has entered the eight-year-old in three races, two on Saturday and one on Sunday, and with in excess of £50,000 to the winner, surely connections will be leaning towards having a pop at Saturday’s bet365 Scottish Champion Chase. He certainly won't look out of place in such a contest.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Keep Cardinal in mind Arizona Cardinal is an interesting entry in the same event, although Sandown’s Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase looks a better fit and Stuart Edmunds has given him the option down south too which looks promising. After ending last season on a Topham Chase high, things were bound to be a bit tougher for Arizona Cardinal this time around but the comeback run at Chepstow in October can clearly be excused, especially as he went off for wind surgery soon after, while the cross-country effort at Cheltenham in December was better than it looks at face value too. He seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself popping around that unique course before ultimately being outpaced as the tempo picked up, but a mid-pack finish behind Stumptown has to go down as a decent run and one he'll hopefully build on back over regulation fences. The handicapper has relented a little so he now runs off just 4lb higher than when beating James Du Berlais at Aintree and he missed last weekend’s Great Yorkshire Chase on account of drying ground so every drop of rain will be welcome wherever Arizona Cardinal might turn up on Saturday.

READ: Graham Cunningham on a remarkable weekend for the sport

Daly prophet on return to action? Sticking with Sandown, it’s good to see Henry Daly’s Blenkinsop entered up for the Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle (he's also in at Wetherby on the same day) having been off the track since dipping his toe in Grade 1 waters at the Grand National meeting of 2023. Blenkinsop had won four handicaps earlier on in that novice campaign and has a record of 4-8 over hurdles all told so if he’s anywhere near ready to do himself justice then a mark of 131 might not be completely beyond him.