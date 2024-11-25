Mystical Power green light for Fighting Fifth bid

Mystical Power is firmly on target for a clash with Sir Gino in Saturday's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The five-year-old, a son of Galileo and Annie Power, lived up to his pedigree last season when winning Grade Ones at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring after finishing second in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. And he is ready to return at Newcastle this weekend. Owner JP McManus' racing manager Frank Berry told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “That’s still on the cards. Willie is still very happy with him and the plan is to go there with him on Saturday. "He kept surprising us all the way last year, he got better and tougher with every run and he did very well over the summer. He got strong, Willie is very happy with him. "I suppose it’s a bit of an ask for his first run but he’s in good form and you’d be hoping he’ll give a good account of himself."