Mystical Power green light for Fighting Fifth bid

Mystical Power is firmly on target for a clash with Sir Gino in Saturday's BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
The five-year-old, a son of Galileo and Annie Power, lived up to his pedigree last season when winning Grade Ones at Aintree and Punchestown in the spring after finishing second in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
And he is ready to return at Newcastle this weekend.
Owner JP McManus' racing manager Frank Berry told Monday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “That’s still on the cards. Willie is still very happy with him and the plan is to go there with him on Saturday.
"He kept surprising us all the way last year, he got better and tougher with every run and he did very well over the summer. He got strong, Willie is very happy with him.
"I suppose it’s a bit of an ask for his first run but he’s in good form and you’d be hoping he’ll give a good account of himself."
Henderson expects to have a clearer idea of what direction Sir Gino will take for the rest of the season after Saturday, admitting that if he were to emerge triumphant, he could end up having to clash with Constitution Hill, who he hopes will be back on track in time to contest the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.
“You’re trying to avoid clashes until they’re absolutely necessary, let’s just see what happens on Saturday,” the trainer told Racing TV at Kempton on Monday.
“Mystical Power is a big protagonist in this category, so it’s going to be very interesting.
“Sir Gino is grand. He had a spin this morning, Nico came and rode him and that went well. We’ll school him over hurdles on Wednesday I would think. He’s just got to jump four hurdles and he’s an intelligent horse, so I’m sure he’ll get the hang of what we’re doing, even if we’re trying to confuse him!"
Mystical Power is one of two Irish contenders, with Lorna Fowler giving Colonel Mustard the option of turning out quickly after finishing third in the Ascot Hurdle.
Harry Derham has confirmed the Elite Hurdle runner-up Brentford Hope, while Welsh Champion Hurdle victor Lump Sum could represent the in-form Sam Thomas.
Salver would be an interesting contender for Gary and Josh Moore, but would need rain having missed the Ascot Hurdle on Saturday on account of unsuitable ground.
Benson (Sandy Thomson), Kihavah (Adrian Keatley), Nemean Lion (Kerry Lee), Tellherthename (Jonjo and AJ O’Neill) and Take No Chances (Dan Skelton) complete the 11 acceptors.
