Constitution Hill could yet make Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day

Constitution Hill is reported to be "miles, miles better" and could yet be prepared for a return visit to Kempton for the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day.

The seven-year-old was found to be lame last weekend and was consequently ruled out of this Saturday's BetMGM Hurdle at Newcastle, for which he had been the short-priced antepost favourite. Trainer Nicky Henderson confirmed on Saturday that a bruised pastern had been diagnosed following various scans and that the issue could take anywhere between three days and three weeks to clear up properly. But on Monday, the Seven Barrows trainer was able to provide a notably positive update on the former Unibet Champion Hurdle hero, who could yet bid to repeat last year's victory in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton next month.