Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV Racing at Newbury.

13:50 Newbury – Al Aasy

He has his quirks but AL AASY looked as good as ever when winning at Goodwood two weeks ago and he looks up to defying a penalty at a track he goes well at. He needs to be delivered late, as we all know by now, but Al Qareem and Sumo Sam should ensure a good gallop for Jim Crowley to follow and he can get favourite backers off to a winning start at Newbury.

14:25 Newbury - Michaela's Boy

Having been third in a Listed race at York and second at the Curragh off a mark of 97 last season, MICHAELA'S BOY is looking well-handicapped now with a rating of 87 and having been gelded and given a wind op since joining Robert Cowell, who does so well with these sprinters, now could be the time to catch him.

15:00 Newbury – Be Frank

BE FRANK is looking dangerously well-handicapped on his early season form, now 4lb lower (with a 3lb claimer on board) than when a close fourth behind Noble Dynasty and English Oak at Newmarket and he followed that up with another excellent effort when third behind Wild Tiger, who won the Royal Hunt Cup on his next start, and Toimy Son, who won the Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood a couple of weeks ago. He disappointed a bit on his next two runs but he was with Henry Candy then who was without a winner for over seven months at the time of his last race, so the switch to Ian Williams could be just what he needs to rekindle the spark.

15:35 Newbury – English Oak