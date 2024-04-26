Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for Saturday's ITV action from Haydock, York and the Curragh.

13:50 Haydock – Vadream

The 46mm of rain (plus 5mm of watering) at Haydock this week has turned the ground Soft (Heavy in Places), which will be music to the ears of VADREAM’s connections. Unlike many of her rivals here, the ground cannot be soft enough for her and she teed herself up nicely for this with a cracking run in the Palace House at Newmarket last time. 14:05 Goodwood – Regal Jubilee

If you can put a line through her run in the 1000 Guineas then REGAL JUBILEE is very much the one to beat in the Height Of Fashion Stakes on her two-year-old form and her highly encouraging comeback run in the Fred Darling where she had the subsequent Guineas winner in behind. She’s bred to improve for this step up in trip, she might even get further in time, and this is a significant drop in class for the Frankel filly.

14:30 Curragh - Mitbaahy

It takes a brave man to take on Art Power at the Curragh but there are reasons to believe his perfect record at the track could be under threat on Saturday under a 3 lb penalty with the presence of Matilda Picotte likely to ensure he doesn’t get his own way out in front. The one who could benefit from that is fellow UK raider MITBAAHY who has shaped with significant promise on his two starts for Charlie Hills and is still unexposed over six furlongs having mainly raced at the minimum trip for his former yard. He caught the eye when a fast-finishing fourth at Newmarket on his first start of the season and it was a similar story back there last time. He’s drawn right in between the two aforementioned likely pace setters here and the stiff finish at the Curragh will play to his strengths. 14:45 York – Vintage Clarets

After two runs to blow away the cobwebs in April, VINTAGE CLARETS bounced right back to form at the Chester May meeting suggesting a return to the winners enclosure isn’t far away. A touch slowly away from the stalls, he found himself with just one horse behind him turning for home, never ideal around the tight turns of Chester, before picking up well once the cutaway appeared to take third, with the two ahead of him racing prominent throughout. That was actually a career best performance on the Timeform ratings and this course and distance winner looks to have a good draw in stall two with plenty of pace drawn around him.