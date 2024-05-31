Timeform Horse Racing Tip for the Derby at Epsom on Saturday

Timeform highlight the ratings choice, a big improver and a runner with Flag to note in the Derby at Epsom on Saturday.

The Ratings Choice City of Troy

City of Troy looked a top-notch colt in the making as a juvenile as he won all three starts in impressive fashion, putting up the best performance in the division when a dominant winner of the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes on his final start of the campaign. The form of that three-and-a-half-length success in the Dewhurst gave City of Troy strong claims in the 2000 Guineas but he was hugely disappointing on his return and beat only two rivals home at Newmarket after struggling from a long way out. Stablemate Auguste Rodin bounced back from a flop in the 2000 Guineas to win the Derby last year and it wouldn't be a surprise were City of Troy to do likewise given his performance in the Dewhurst is the best piece of form on offer - he's 5 lb clear at the head of Timeform's ratings. However, his display at Newmarket leaves him with a question to answer.

The Big Improver Los Angeles

Los Angeles looked an exciting prospect when making a winning start at Tipperary in September and he then coped well with the rise in class to win the Criterium de Saint-Cloud - over a mile and a quarter on testing ground - with a strong-staying performance. He didn't need to improve to land the odds on his return in the Derby Trial Stakes over a mile and a quarter at Leopardstown a few weeks ago, but he was ultimately well on top at the line, beating stablemate Euphoric by a length. Stamina seems to be a strong suit for Los Angeles who was never more convincing than at the line at Leopardstown, and the extra couple of furlongs in the Derby can help bring about an even bigger performance from this unbeaten colt.

The Timeform Flag Macduff Flag: Horse In Focus

Macduff had shown useful form as a juvenile, finishing a close-up fourth in the Royal Lodge on his final start at two, and he made a promising reappearance when runner-up in the Classic Trial at Sandown in April. Macduff was no match for the odds-on favourite Arabian Crown who drew clear after dictating a steady tempo, though he didn't look as tuned up as the winner and was also at a tactical disadvantage having raced in mid-division. He proved best of the rest, though, sticking to his task well, and he is entitled to progress again with the step up in trip promising to suit.

The Timeform Verdict Aidan O'Brien might hold the key to this race yet again. While LOS ANGELES was no striking winner of the Leopardstown Derby Trial on his fast-ground reappearance he was nicely on top at the line and looks sure to benefit from the step up to 1½m. He won't be inconvenienced should there be any ease in the going having won a Group 1 on soft at 2 and looks a solid alternative to stablemate City of Troy, who looked outstanding at 2 but bombed out in the 2000 Guineas. Macduff is next on the list.