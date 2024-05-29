Betfred Derby: Simon Holt preview ahead of 2024 Epsom Classic

In the early, frosty weeks of 2008, an email arrived from South African trainer June Casey asking if she could come and stay for a few days.

I had met June during a three-week commentary trip a few years earlier at a time when South African racing was getting more coverage in British betting shops. The idea was that by inviting a British commentator to call a few races, punters might recognise the voice and become a bit more interested.

She had two favours to ask. First, she wondered if it would be possible to arrange a visit to see Henry Cecil, who she had worked for at Warren Place some years earlier.

And, secondly, she wanted to see the racecourse at Epsom where Cecil had sent out four Derby winners.

It wasn't the first approach to Sir Henry (knighted in 2011), who I hardly knew at all, and some time earlier there had been a similar request from a man whose wife was dying of pancreatic cancer.

Cecil came straight back "by all means" and, on another chillingly cold day, we met the legendary trainer in his office, surrounded as ever by his collection of toy soldiers, before being shown around the gardens and the stables.

It was a lovely experience. Green-fingered Henry was always proud of his backyard and, not for the first time, he described the historic nature of a patch of peas, the seeds of which were supposedly discovered in the tomb of Tutankhamen.

Nobody will ever know if the story was true.

At the time, Cecil was beginning to emerge from a prolonged trough in his career as a result of Sheikh Mohammed removing all his horses.

But, out in the yard, he reported "I have some ammo again", and we saw Passage Of Time, Twice Over and Light Shift, the horses who would eventually push Warren Place back into the limelight.

When June arrived, the atmosphere was more buoyant. Light Shift had given Cecil an eighth Oaks win the previous summer and, while the arrival of Frankel was still a couple of years away, things were looking up.

He recognised June immediately and there was a definite twinkle in the old rascal's eye as they talked about the past.

Feeling a bit of an outsider, I asked if it might be possible to wander around. He seemed pleased: "By ALL Means!"

Inevitably, they too headed off to the garden and Tutankhamun's pesky peas.

The following day, we walked the whole of the Derby course at Epsom, and June could not contain her astonishment that the most famous race in the world is run on such an unusual, challenging course whereas most tracks in South Africa are flat ovals.