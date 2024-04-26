Check out our recommended multiple bet for Friday's ITV action at Newbury and York.

FRIDAY 14:30 Newbury – Cracksking

CRACKSKING boats some strong form from last season, finishing second in a hot race at Kempton when not getting a clear run before displaying a good turn of foot to score at Newcastle, and he showed enough on his comeback run over this course and distance to suggest there is a good handicap or two in this son of Frankel this campaign. That was his first run since being gelded and having been strong in the betting (went off 9/2 favourite) he just seemed to get tired late on as if needing the run. He should be spot on now with that under his belt. 14:45 York – Botanical

BOTANICAL only made his debut in June last year but he quickly developed into a smart performer and his form has been working out incredibly well, finishing second to Measured Time at Kempton who went on to win a Group 1 at Meydan before bolting up in a handicap at Hamilton off a mark of 87 where he had subsequent Lincoln winner Mr Professor six lengths back in second. He's 10lb higher now but this lightly-raced four-year-old hasn’t reached his ceiling yet and will take all the beating again under James Doyle.

15:45 York – Gregory

A cracking renewal of the Yorkshire Cup where Tower Of London understandably heads the betting after a couple of visually impressive wins in the middle east, but the form is questionable and he has a 3lb penalty to carry. Vauban is yet to do it at this level on the Flat and Hamish probably wants softer ground so the eye is drawn to GREGORY, who finished narrowly behind Tower Of London in the St Leger last season yet is a much bigger price. He achieved a lot in a short space of time last year having only made his debut in April, this is just the fifth run of his life after all, and he still has the scope and potential to develop into a high-class stayer for the Gosdens. 17:20 York – Harvanna

Karl Burke won this race with Korker a couple of years ago and his filly HARVANNA, who races in the same ownership, looks primed for a big run in the finale at York on Friday. A course and distance winner on her second start last season, she shaped well when fourth in a strong race over six furlongs at Newcastle in January, just seemingly stretched by the step up in trip, and backed that up with an improved performance back over the minimum distance next time when narrowly beaten by a rapid improver, with the front pair well clear of the rest. You can put a line through her last run where she was bogged down in the heavy ground in France and a mark of 88 doesn’t look beyond her back at a track and trip we know she likes.