Mr Escobar provides Willie Mullins with maiden Sedgefield winner

Brian Hayes travelled over to the north-east to take the ride on the six-year-old, who had finished second on the Flat at Chester earlier this year.

On his last run over hurdles, he had been second at Listowel but this time was sent off a 1-3 favourite to beat 10 rivals.

Always handy under Hayes, from a long way out the race revolved around just the Irish raider and the Rebecca Menzies-trained Kingston Narcissus, who did his best to put it up to the market leader but there was four-and-a-quarter lengths between them at the finish.

“I don’t think Willie has ever had a runner here and I don’t think he would have been good enough to win a maiden hurdle in Ireland, so Patrick and Willie thought he might be as well to come here,” Hayes told Sky Sports Racing.

“He’s a bit quirky. There was one day at Killarney when he actually ran out at the first hurdle.

“It suited us today where the hurdles were and the best of the ground was on the wide outside – it didn’t really matter as he’d have won anyway, but it’s nice to get it done.

“I suppose the undulations here make it a bit like Tramore, except going the other way round, the way you are always turning. It suited him as it kept him interested and he jumped really well.”

Hayes is the partner of Rachael Blackmore, who has been on the sidelines in recent weeks with a neck injury but is targeting a comeback for the busy Christmas period.

“She’s recovering well, I think she’s aiming to be back the week before Christmas,” said Hayes.