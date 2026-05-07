Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Boodles May Festival at Chester

The Trackside Live team are at Chester to shed light from the pre-parade and parade rings on the Boodles May Festival.
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Update
Stewards currently inspecting the track.
Parade ring updates
10 Penny Capri - last in, again a sprinting sort, maybe not as forward as a few here, will improve.
1 Caturra Lights - a strong, sturdy unit, proper sprint type, all power at the back; looks well, makes appeal.
7 Andalnade - an unfurnished sort that needs this to get her fitter, bit to work on.
11 Sunrise At Dawn - looks one for a bit further down the line, still quite green, will learn plenty; has size, and will come on.
5 Paper View - another that's quite well forward, strong, likeable type that's fit.
6 Undercover Affair - quite tall, unfurnished, relaxed, is okay overall.
8 Donegal Rose - makes plenty of appeal, looks pretty race-fit for this, well developed, racey and the right type for this.
9 Jazz Queen - a slighter model, quite compact, still quite a bit of strengthening up to do.
4 Koodini - quite well-developed, has a bit of size about her and taking the prelims well, all good so far.
3 Furturra - first in, can see the benefits of a couple of runs but coat a bit stary, which is off-putting.
Full result
1. ROMAN DRAGON 4/1
2. Dubai Bling 10/1
3. Atomic Force 15/2
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Winning reaction
Hugo Palmer: "I said to you beforehand I fancied the other horse and he actually missed the start a bit and was catching all the time.
"Roman Dragon is such a special horse, he's 10 lbs better around this track and what do you say? This is what it means [looking at emotional owner]."
Verdict
Roman Dragon and Canon's House best pair, both make plenty of appeal overall. Atomic Force has also been very well behaved and deserves credit for that.
Parade ring updates
2 Dubai Bling (below also) - has got himself worked up a touch again.
11 Ruby's Profit (below also)- hasn't got any worse, just keen to crack on.
9 Seven Questions (below also) - has got himself a bit toey.
Moving to parade ring.
9 Seven Questions - fit, would like to see him stride out a little easier.
7 Smart Vision - okay, others make more appeal overall.
10 Canon's House - a real short-coupled powerhouse, fit.
8 Vintage Clarets - fine, another run will bring him on again though.
2 Dubai Bling (below also) - has calmed down a touch now, more manageable. 11 Ruby's Profit (below also) hasn't.
4 Atomic Force - fit and relaxed, no issues there.
11 Ruby's Profit - another very fit but wound up, two handlers required already.
5 Stratusnine - okay, bit too quiet early here, looks fine under a loose rug.
3 Roman Dragon - very fit, relaxed, clearly laid out for today.
2 Dubai Bling - big, muscled-up sprinter that's fit but already very wound up, with best part of half an hour to go.
13 Roach Power - fit, nicely relaxed, no issues.
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