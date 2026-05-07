Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Boodles May Festival at Chester

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Stewards currently inspecting the track.

Parade ring updates

10 Penny Capri - last in, again a sprinting sort, maybe not as forward as a few here, will improve.

1 Caturra Lights - a strong, sturdy unit, proper sprint type, all power at the back; looks well, makes appeal.

7 Andalnade - an unfurnished sort that needs this to get her fitter, bit to work on.

11 Sunrise At Dawn - looks one for a bit further down the line, still quite green, will learn plenty; has size, and will come on.

5 Paper View - another that's quite well forward, strong, likeable type that's fit.

6 Undercover Affair - quite tall, unfurnished, relaxed, is okay overall.

8 Donegal Rose - makes plenty of appeal, looks pretty race-fit for this, well developed, racey and the right type for this.

9 Jazz Queen - a slighter model, quite compact, still quite a bit of strengthening up to do.

4 Koodini - quite well-developed, has a bit of size about her and taking the prelims well, all good so far.

3 Furturra - first in, can see the benefits of a couple of runs but coat a bit stary, which is off-putting.