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Jan Brueghel digs deep to win the St Leger
Jan Brueghel digs deep to win the St Leger

Live racing blog: Trackside Live updates from the Boodles May Festival at Chester

Horse Racing
Thu May 07, 2026 · 10 min ago

The Trackside Live team are at Chester to shed light from the pre-parade and parade rings on the Boodles May Festival.

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All times BST. Please refresh for updates

14:05 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes

Update

Stewards currently inspecting the track.

Parade ring updates

10 Penny Capri - last in, again a sprinting sort, maybe not as forward as a few here, will improve.

1 Caturra Lights - a strong, sturdy unit, proper sprint type, all power at the back; looks well, makes appeal.

7 Andalnade - an unfurnished sort that needs this to get her fitter, bit to work on.

11 Sunrise At Dawn - looks one for a bit further down the line, still quite green, will learn plenty; has size, and will come on.

5 Paper View - another that's quite well forward, strong, likeable type that's fit.

6 Undercover Affair - quite tall, unfurnished, relaxed, is okay overall.

8 Donegal Rose - makes plenty of appeal, looks pretty race-fit for this, well developed, racey and the right type for this.

9 Jazz Queen - a slighter model, quite compact, still quite a bit of strengthening up to do.

4 Koodini - quite well-developed, has a bit of size about her and taking the prelims well, all good so far.

3 Furturra - first in, can see the benefits of a couple of runs but coat a bit stary, which is off-putting.

13:30 CAA Stellar Handicap

Full result

1. ROMAN DRAGON 4/1
2. Dubai Bling 10/1
3. Atomic Force 15/2

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Winning reaction

Hugo Palmer: "I said to you beforehand I fancied the other horse and he actually missed the start a bit and was catching all the time.

"Roman Dragon is such a special horse, he's 10 lbs better around this track and what do you say? This is what it means [looking at emotional owner]."

Verdict

Roman Dragon and Canon's House best pair, both make plenty of appeal overall. Atomic Force has also been very well behaved and deserves credit for that.

Parade ring updates

2 Dubai Bling (below also) - has got himself worked up a touch again.

11 Ruby's Profit (below also)- hasn't got any worse, just keen to crack on.

9 Seven Questions (below also) - has got himself a bit toey.

Moving to parade ring.

9 Seven Questions - fit, would like to see him stride out a little easier.

7 Smart Vision - okay, others make more appeal overall.

10 Canon's House - a real short-coupled powerhouse, fit.

8 Vintage Clarets - fine, another run will bring him on again though.

2 Dubai Bling (below also) - has calmed down a touch now, more manageable. 11 Ruby's Profit (below also) hasn't.

4 Atomic Force - fit and relaxed, no issues there.

11 Ruby's Profit - another very fit but wound up, two handlers required already.

5 Stratusnine - okay, bit too quiet early here, looks fine under a loose rug.

3 Roman Dragon - very fit, relaxed, clearly laid out for today.

2 Dubai Bling - big, muscled-up sprinter that's fit but already very wound up, with best part of half an hour to go.

13 Roach Power - fit, nicely relaxed, no issues.

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