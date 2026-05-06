Chester delayed due to unsafe ground after one race on day two of Boodles May Festival

Chester was delayed by an hour due to unsafe ground after one race on day two of the Boodles May Festival on Thursday.
Stratusnine slipped on the bend in the opening CAA Stellar Handicap over five furlongs while the winning jockey Oisin Murphy reported he slipped on the victor Roman Dragon after the winning line, as did Billy Loughnane who was on the runner-up, Dubai Bling.
In total three jockeys reported slipping, resulting in a delegation of officials and stakeholders inspecting the track.
Remedial work was undertaken with the grass cut and sand put down, and after a delay of over an hour it was announced that racing was to go ahead.
Three millimetres of water was put on overnight in the anticipation of some forecast rain falling on the track, weather that didn't materialise.
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The ground was officially described as 'Good' on both Wednesday and Thursday, with Timeform recording the surface as 'Good to Firm' based on the day one times.
Over 14,000 people were at Chester for Ladies Day, leading to huge cheers from the packed crowds when the announcement was made that racing would go ahead.
Clerk of the Course Eloise Quayle said: "We cut the bends shorter again, they were at three inches which is standard and we took another inch off that.
"We'll be actively keeping an eye on everything as we do anyway.
"At the moment they are happy with continuing following the work we have done."
The second race, the scheduled 14:05 British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes, went off at 15:10, Donegal Rose winning for Murphy and Hugo Palmer with the race taking place without incident.
Murphy said afterwards: "Top marks to the groundstaff team."
Palmer said on Sky Sports Racing "Oisin said after that race that the work that they've done has made a massive difference and that it felt perfectly safe.
"It's a very, very tough decision for them to make but they gave it a lot of thought and a lot of time and so far it looks like they've made the right decision. So let's hope that's the case for the rest of the day."
William Haggas was due to run Morshdi under jockey Tom Marquand in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes but was taken out during the delay. Marquand gave up all of his rides.
Maureen Haggas told ITV Racing: "Tom is our jockey and I respect his opinion and he says it's dangerous.
"He's a nice horse and can go to York next week. We had a similar situation at Haydock and our horse took a nasty fall and it ruined him."
Rahiebb, second favourite for the Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes, was also withdrawn by Roger Varian.
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