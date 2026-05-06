Constitution River routs rivals in Dee Stakes at Chester

The 10-furlong Listed race lost some of its lustre after Morshdi was declared a non-runner soon after the lengthy delay following race one on Thursday, but Ryan Moore's mount Constitution River could hardly have been more impressive in the five-runner field.

Settled in third early on, he got a lovely split on the inside rail as the front-running Shayem drifted out and Constitution River pounced when asked to quickened, putting the race to bed in a matter of strides.

He bounded away from Andrew Balding's Generic (22/1) who could only box on at the one pace, finishing half a dozen lengths adrift of the impressive Ballydoyle raider.

O'Brien was backing up Wednesday's victories in the Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks with Benvenuto Cellino and Amelia Earhart respectively and Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by cutting Constitution River to 12/1 (from 16s) for the Betfred Derby at Epsom.