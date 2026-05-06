Constitution River routs rivals in Dee Stakes at Chester

Aidan O'Brien's stranglehold on the key races at Chester's May Festival continued as Constitution River swept his rivals aside in the Boodles Raindance Dee Stakes.
The 10-furlong Listed race lost some of its lustre after Morshdi was declared a non-runner soon after the lengthy delay following race one on Thursday, but Ryan Moore's mount Constitution River could hardly have been more impressive in the five-runner field.
Settled in third early on, he got a lovely split on the inside rail as the front-running Shayem drifted out and Constitution River pounced when asked to quickened, putting the race to bed in a matter of strides.
He bounded away from Andrew Balding's Generic (22/1) who could only box on at the one pace, finishing half a dozen lengths adrift of the impressive Ballydoyle raider.
O'Brien was backing up Wednesday's victories in the Chester Vase and Cheshire Oaks with Benvenuto Cellino and Amelia Earhart respectively and Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacted by cutting Constitution River to 12/1 (from 16s) for the Betfred Derby at Epsom.
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
Moore said on ITV Racing: "[The race went] very smoothly. He's a very good horse I think. It was [like a bit of work].
"He's a Wootton Bassett, big strong horse, gorgeous horse. I love everything he's done today, he has a good future. Both [this winner and Benvenuto Cellini] handled it [the track] fine. Two very good horses."
It was a 13th career success in the Dee Stakes for O'Brien and ninth for jockey Moore.
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.