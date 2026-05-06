Benvenuto Cellino wins Chester Vase: Latest Betfred Derby odds

Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini led home a one-two for Aidan O’Brien in the Boodles Chester Vase.

Stablemate Proposition was in the race as a pacemaker and darted into a clear lead, only to be ignored by the rest of the field for much of the contest. Push came to shove passing the three-furlong marker and the winner and eventual third Mr Colonel closed him down. The latter was short of room turning in as the winner went to the front and he stayed on powerfully to pass the leader and go on to score by five lengths. Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Benvenuto Cellini to 11/4 for the Epsom Classic from 4/1.

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