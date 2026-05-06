Benvenuto Cellino wins Chester Vase: Latest Betfred Derby odds

Betfred Derby favourite Benvenuto Cellini led home a one-two for Aidan O’Brien in the Boodles Chester Vase.
Stablemate Proposition was in the race as a pacemaker and darted into a clear lead, only to be ignored by the rest of the field for much of the contest.
Push came to shove passing the three-furlong marker and the winner and eventual third Mr Colonel closed him down.
The latter was short of room turning in as the winner went to the front and he stayed on powerfully to pass the leader and go on to score by five lengths.
Paddy Power and Sky Bet cut Benvenuto Cellini to 11/4 for the Epsom Classic from 4/1.
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“He’s obviously a high-class horse, he carried a penalty there” the winning rider told ITV Racing. “We’re just trying to learn about these horses still. The leader set a nice tempo but the other horse was taken back which wasn’t ideal. I had to squeeze him a bit he showed good pace to run him down.
“He’ll come on for that run, he just got a little tired inside the final furlong.”
Coolmore’s UK representative Kevin Buckley added: “Ryan was very happy with the horse. He had a penalty and handled the ground, handled the track, settled nicely for him and had a nice turn of foot as well. They’re all the attributes you require to go to Epsom Downs in early June.
“He ran third in the Futurity at Doncaster last season but didn’t like that particular ground. Ryan said he’s going to be very versatile on ground but he wouldn’t want to encounter heavy ground again because he has that nice turn of foot and a nice, easy moving, low action.
“He’s an exciting horse for the future.”
Betfred Derby – latest Paddy Power & Sky Bet prices
11/4 Benvenuto Cellini, 5 Pierre Bonnard, 12 Christmas Day, Hawk Mountain, Water To Wine, 16 Constitution River, Maltese Cross, 20 Ancient Egypt, Maho Bay, Morshdi, Saxon Street, 25 Item, Puerto Rico, 33 Action, Endorsement, Italy, 40 bar
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