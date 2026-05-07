Jan Brueghel grinds out victory in Group 3 Ladbrokes Ormonde Stakes at Chester

The 4/7 favourite was encouraged along to make his ground up on the turn for home and while the response wasn't immediate he worked his way into a challenging position at the top of the straight.

From there he looked like a fresh horse as he bounded clear of the running-on Mount Atlas (10/1).

The winner's stablemate Illinois, who won the race last year, took them along on the front end but he had no more to give as the closers got to him in the final quarter mile.

Rahiebb was a significant non-runner for Roger Varian who took the son of Frankel out of the race during the lengthy delay earlier in the afternoon.

Moore said: "It was a nice even pace, he's got a big stride and he's not frightened to use it. He was entitled to win and Aidan's got him back in great shape."

Paul Smith from the Coolmore owners said: "He's talented, I loved the way he grabbed the bridle two out. It'll be the Coronation next."

Jan Brueghel will head to Epsom to defend his Coronation Cup title next after beating Calandagan last year, the race now backed by his owners with the prizemoney increased from £450,000 to £1million.

Paddy Power left Jan Brueghel unchanged at 5/2 for the Epsom Group 1.