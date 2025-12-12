Jockey Club announce significant changes to the Betfred Derby Festival

Big prize-money increases, tweaks to the racing schedule and enhancements to the customer experience are among the measures announced by The Jockey Club as they seek to reinvigorate the Betfred Derby Festival.

The Betfred Derby itself will be worth £2 million, £1 million to the winner, making it the joint-richest race run in the UK along with the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. The Coronation Cup will be sponsored by Coolmore and switches to the Saturday card. Prize-money for that race increases from £450,000 to £1 million. The John Of Gaunt Stakes switches from Haydock to Epsom. The seven-furlong Group Three event will be staged as the Tattenham Corner Stakes, meaning seven of the 16 races over the two days are Class One events. And prize-money over the two days is increasing by £1.375m, with the Saturday now the second richest race day in the UK.

READ: David Ord reflects on the changes to the Derby Festival announced by the Jockey Club

Attendance figures have been declining in recent years, hitting 22,000 in June this year. The downward spiral began with the first renewal following the Covid lockdown that saw the 2020 edition staged behind closed doors. There has been criticism of the raceday experience too and following a six-month review which included customer feedback, new measures have been announced. Car parking across the site will be completely free in 2026, for all racegoers, while under 18s are admitted free into all General Admission enclosures. The customer experience once inside the track promises to be very different too.

Galileo’s is a new under-cover area in the Grandstand Enclosure which will feature live entertainment, fresh food and drink outlets and an after-party. An elevated bleacher-style seating area is being introduced for annual members and some hospitality guests along the final furlong on the Hill, offering them a birds-eye view of the action and with a roof to protect them from the elements. And there’s a drive to bring more people back to the Hill which remains completely free on both days of the Festival. ‘DerbyFest’ is being introduced in partnership with leading promoters Queensberry to try and drive attendance and engagement with the local community. A Main Stage will include musical acts and other live entertainment while racegoers will also get the chance to get up close to celebrities, TV and sports personalities and a Derby-winning jockey or two. Unveiling the changes, Epsom Downs General Manager Jim Allen said: “Epsom Downs Racecourse is the home of the ‘Original Derby’, a race which is widely regarded as the most important two and a half minutes in the racing and breeding industry, shaping pedigrees, stallion careers and bloodstock markets for generations. “The changes we are making, both on and off the track, would not have been possible without crucial input from racegoers, annual members, the local community, a number of stakeholders from right across the sport and our sponsors Betfred and other partners, all of which have helped shape this painstaking review process. “It is so important for us to be continually evolving and improving to give everyone the best possible experience across the two days. Ultimately, we want to deliver something that Epsom and the surrounding area, along with everyone connected with British racing, can feel truly proud of and one which is befitting of The Betfred Derby Festival’s status as a world class and prestigious event.”

Lambourn comes home clear in the Derby