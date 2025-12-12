David Ord reflects on the changes to the Derby Festival announced by the Jockey Club

The first instinct following the unveiling of the changes made to the Betfred Derby Festival is to applaud The Jockey Club.

Because they have sought the opinion of their most important people: The customers.

Dwindling attendances can’t be brushed under the carpet and the fact that only 22,000 were there to see Lambourn make all to win this year’s Classic felt like breaking point. Doing nothing wasn’t an option. Not that they were doing nothing mind.

A six-month review has led to a big increase in prize money over the two days, the Betfred Derby is now worth £2 million, the Coronation Cup £1 million. More Class One races, two eight-race cards and considerable World Pool support on both days.

That’s good news for the horsemen. But for the people we need to bring back to Epsom on the first Saturday of June, it’s the other changes that matter. And there are some significant ones.

Free car parking across all areas and enclosures is a very welcome move. It cost up to £40 previously to leave your car in a field for the afternoon.

Under-18s being admitted free into all General Admission enclosures is another positive step to try and bring the families back.

A covered area in the Grandstand Enclosure with live music will surely help with the younger racegoers who don't mind a pint and a dance as well as a bet. But it’s the Hill that needed to be brought to life again.

In the Derby’s hey-day that was the focal-point for the party, packed to the rafters with open-top buses and gatherings galore. The contrast in 2025 could not have been sharper.