Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Dante Festival at York

The Trackside Live team were among the winners at the Dante Festival at York. Recap their thoughts plus results, replays and reaction.

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Full result 1. MASTER BUILDER 10/3 favourite

2. Great Bedwyn 11/2

3. Fox Journey 9/1

4. Hermetic 20/1

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Verdict Minhad, Fox Journey and Dwindling Funds best trio.

Parade ring updates 7 Marhaba The Champ - little plain and quiet, will still sharpen up over the ribs. 13 Jez Bomb - getting warm, needs to settle. 6 Sportingsilvermine - fit and strong, one of the better models. 11 Project Geofin - muscular, little quiet in the demeanour, okay. 9 Fox Journey - strong gelding, well muscled, likeable. 10 Helmsley - fit and well. 5 Hermetic - will come forward for the run. 8 Mafting - walks well, nice demeanour fit and fine. 1 Galyx - very keen and sweating heavily, will come forward for the run. 4 Great Bedwyn - definition behind, fit and well. 14 Arrange - needs run and behind in the coat. 15 Dwindling Funds - considerably better than American Affair earlier in the day, shine to coat. 12 Military Cross - keen and strong, needs to settle, getting warm. 17 Free World - solid and muscular, fine. 3 Minhad - very fit; lean over hindquarters. 2 Master Builder - needs the run.

Full result and review 1. STARTLED 6/1

2. Daydreama 20/1

3. The Resdev Scholar 13/2

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Winning reaction Saffie Osborne: "Nothing really went to plan, I probably wasn't giving him a very good ride for the first couple of furlongs. Got shuffled too far back, it was very messy and I ended up from stall 3 switching right into the middle of the track just to give him a clean shot at it because I hadn't given him a fair chance from the top. "It can happen here from the seven furlong start, when you're drawn down the inside and lots of pace up high, it was quite messy the first few furlongs and he got me out of trouble."

Verdict Hasbro Market and First Legion best.

Parade ring updates 3 Hasbro Market - like a lot, very fit and has a bit of presence. 6 Inishbeg - solid and fine, will still keep improving. 12 Luansobe (below also) - won’t settle, kicking out and connections concerned. 13 Awraad - compact and muscular, likeable enough. 15 The Resdev Scholar - plain, okay at best. 10 Advance Twentyfive - fit, coat condition is behind, others appeal more. 12 Luansobe - has a bit of class, little temperamental and has got warm though. 16 Startled - plain through the coat and presented this way last time; others appeal more. 9 Gold Queen Kindly - slender frame, fit. 7 First Time - fit enough after a break, okay. 4 First Legion - little toey but has improved from Newmarket. 2 Al Najashi - impressive physical, powerful, two handlers, not an eye catcher on fitness. 5 Daydreama - slender frame and rib fit. 11 Montague Menace - good definition, on toes, sturdy build. 1 Elusive Butterfly - on toes but very fit; has come forward from Newmarket.

Full result and report 1. LEGACY LINK 6/4 favourite

2. Felicitas 5/2

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Winning reaction Colin Keane: "I thought it was a good performance. She's still a baby and was on the wrong leg for most of it but when we needed her she was there; I think she's a filly who will appreciate going a bit further as well. "I think that's where you might see the best of her, going a mile and a half. She relaxes, she lengthens and gallops and you've seen there, she wanted every yard of that."

Legacy Link (right) beats Felicitas at York

Verdict Worth noting that everything except K Sarra is very fit and very little between. Legacy Link - Felicitas for the forecast.

Parade ring updates 5 Moments Of Joy - another lean runner which has been unusual for the O’Brien horses. Slender frame. 4 Legacy Link - nice stamp of a filly, very fit for reappearance; nice and relaxed. 3 K Sarra - lovely individual, big chest, will still come on for the run. 6 Sea The Storm - fit to the point of light which is unusual for a Haggas horse. Two handlers and living on her nerves a bit, watching brief. 2 Felicitas - liked at Sandown when winning and has come forward, neat and well balanced.

Full result and report 1. ELMONJED 8/1

2. Kind Of Blue 4/1 joint-favourite

3. Regional 28/1

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Winning reaction William Buick: "He's just such a lovely horse, lovely to deal with. He did everything right in the race, set up nicely for him and, I must say, from halfway, I was never really in much doubt. Nice spare ride to pick up and he probably did appreciate that rain we had earlier. "That's exactly it [his good course form] so that's what caught my eye immediately; he's a horse that loves this place, very professional, goes about his business and won a good prize today. Good performance and in these sprints no margin for error, you can get different results and the affinity this lad has with the track, with York, is obviously a key factor."

Elmonjed (far right) wins the Minster Stakes

Verdict Aramram and Kind Of Blue best; honourable mention for Crestofdistinction who looks overpriced on appearance.

Parade ring updates 5 Cool Hoof Luke - should improve for the run over ribs. 1 Big Mojo (below also) - has settled. 10 Kind Of Blue - strong and keen with two handlers but looks very well; powerful and muscular. 7 Diligent Harry - fit and well; okay but never jumps out. 3 American Affair - plain in the coat, doesn’t appeal compared to how he looked twelve months ago. 13 Time For Sandals - fit and well muscled, has got a touch warm, wowed at Newmarket, doesn’t against these. 12 Regional - fit and fine; no better or worse. 2 Ain't Nobody - plain type, hasn’t appealed on fitness today or the last start. 8 Elmonjed - smaller type, looks plain against some of these. 11 Quinault - good looking physical, always presents well, no change to Newmarket. 1 Big Mojo - looks exceptionally well, fit with shine to coat. Fussing and strong in the pre-parade, needs to settle. Watching brief. 9 Jasour - fretting and fussing; normal paddock behaviour for him but no improvement on previous run. 6 Crestofdistinction - needed the run at Newmarket and has come forward; overpriced on looks. 4 Aramram - looks a different model as a five year old; bigger, stronger. Makes plenty of appeal.

Full result and review 1. DARK THIRTY 11/1

2. Binhareer 11/4 favourite

3. Fandom 50/1

4. Pilghrim 20/1

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Winning reaction Jason Hart: "He was on a mark where he deserves to be competitive, ran well in this race last year off a pound or so higher. I was a little bit worried about the draw but got in a nice rhythm and he kept up to his job well. Probably a good buy but he'll be able to run in all those nice handicaps and hopefully he can progress. "It is on the slow side; quite surprising because I walked beforehand and, obviously, we got that rain and it's definitely got into the ground."

Verdict Tropical Storm, Dark Thirty and Russet Gold best trio.

Parade ring updates 19 Rousing Encore - muscular and solid, fine. 13 We Never Stop - has come forward from Newmarket, fit and fine. 12 Sondad - big gelding, will come forward. 15 Dark Cloud Rising - okay, no better. 2 Pocklington - okay and no better, will still come forward. 5 Tuco Salamanca - fit and calmer than normal with two handlers applied. 16 Wicket Keeper - still needs another run. 21 American Style - touch on toes, no concern, okay. 1 Fahrenheit Seven - solid and muscular, okay. 20 Dark Thirty - strong and fit, well muscled, two handlers but calm. 7 Fast Track Harry - one of the better ones, fit and well. 8 Desert Falcon - needs the run. 3 Kylian - seen looking better, compact. 17 Strike Red - heavy set type, will keep improving. 11 Tropical Storm - strong and well, one of the better models. 6 Binhareer - looks well after long break, not typical sprinter physical. 9 Pilgrim - doesn’t tend to appeal physically; okay for him. 10 Fandom - fit and muscular, fine. 4 Sir Yoshi - poor in the coat, will improve for reappearance. 14 Russet Gold - early eye catcher, compact, level headed, fit. 18 Indian Run - still needs the run, on toes.

Full result and review 1. KLASSLEADER 15/8 favourite

2. Sing Us A Song 6/1

3. Plage De Havre 7/2

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Winning reaction Tom Marquand: "I didn't give him the nicest of rides. I was kind to him early, just to let him find a rhythm, and I got dragged out of the race but I ended up out the back, the tempo we were going, there was one going forward three deep and I thought I'll jump on the back of that and try and get a bit closer. He gallops well, that's his main attribute. York is a beautiful racetrack and the little bit of rain has put the ground spot on for a horse like him and his stamina and class was able to get him through and he won nicely despite not a very good ride. "He's a proper stayer, that's his asset. I think his mind, he's still developing a little bit; he's a lovely, big gentleman but very much learning the ropes. I'd imagine over a bit further we'll start to see the best of him. "I'm looking forward to all of them [today's rides] but heading them probably Big Mojo being the fact he is a Group 1 winner already, tough job with the penalty, Binhareer very interesting coming off the back of such a strong win here last year."

Klassleader, ridden by Tom Marquand (left)

Verdict Klassleader and Will Scarlet best pair.

Parade ring updates 10 Klassleader - has quality about him, two handlers but been calm, fit for reappearance. Waiting for a rug on the 10 (Klassleader). 3 Stressfree - good looking type, tends to appeal, fit and well. 8 Prince Of The Seas - will come forward for the run. 5 Will Scarlet (below also) - muscular and hard fit. 7 Saint Etienne - slender type, fit and fine. 11 Dark Moon Rising - plain type but fit. 6 Sing Us A Song - big gelding, will improve for another run, little behind in the coat as lots from the yard have been. 5 Will Scarlet - defined behind, one of the better models. 2 Paddy The Squire - should improve for the run. 1 Plage De Havre - red hood but been level headed, fit and well. 4 King's Code - low set gelding, will come forward for the run. 9 Fireblade - sturdily built, wears red hood but very relaxed, fit and fine.

Full result 1. CUT A DASH 11/4

2. Varzi 2/1 favourite

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Winning reaction Sean Levey: "He hasn't been away from home an awful lot, I think we bred him and trained the mare so he's only seen home. There was a lot for him to take in here and he's by Starspangledanner, they can be a little bit nosy. He gave me a great feel; he jumped, he travelled, five - he'll want a bit further. It's the way he opened up at the end, he was doing absolutely nothing coming through the line, green all the way through but still doing it nicely. "It rode good, a bit better than good, but you can hear that moisture on the surface and once that's sunk in it might just be on the slower side of good but I think it will ride nicely. "When they come out and win first time out at York, they nearly always guarantee themselves a spot at Royal Ascot but what race he goes for is for the boss and connections to decide. "Aramram, I love the horse. Typical Hannon horse, strong, straightforward. He danced every dance last year and he's found improvement this year, no doubt. Bit unlucky in Newmarket, don't think the track suited him but he's versatile as far as ground is concerned, flat track, I think, will bring the best out of him. It's a tougher race than it was in Newmarket and he'll have to find a bit more improvement but no better horse to. "Great Bedwyn won it last year. We've been saying on his last two runs this year that he feels in a good place. The other tracks he ran at didn't seem to suit him, we know this track suits him, he's below his last winning mark here and another straightforward horse that likes the track; if you can tick that box, it's normally a good thing."

Cut A Dash won the opening race of York's Dante Festival

Verdict Between Varzi and Spectacular Diver, marginal preference for the Spectacular Diver.