Rest of York review on day one of Dante Festival

A review of the rest of the action on day one of the Dante Festival at York.

Haggas all Klass in Jorvik Klassleader came with a storming challenge under Tom Marquand to run out a very easy winner of the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Handicap on day one of the Dante Festival at York. Sent off the 15/8 favourite in what is usually a competitive handicap, the son of Lope De Vega turned it into a rout after flying up the stands' rail for a two-and-three-quarter length win. Even with Plage De Havre moving into the lead stylishly, the winner could be spotted a long way out as he made up his ground relentlessly to win in the manner of a very progressive individual. Sing Us A Song moved into second late on, with Plage De Havre weakening into third. Sponsors Sky Bet cut the winner to 10/1 favourite for the Ebor Handicap back at York in August, Nicky Henderson's Constitution Hill now 12/1 second best. Trainer William Haggas was winning the race for the third time in six years after Ilaraab and Gaassee won in 2021 and 2022. However, the Yorkshire-born trainer has never won the Ebor.

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Marquand said on ITV: "I didn't give him the nicest of rides. I was kind to him early, just to let him find a rhythm, and I got dragged out of the race but I ended up out the back, the tempo we were going, there was one going forward three deep and I thought I'll jump on the back of that and try and get a bit closer. "He gallops well, that's his main attribute. York is a beautiful racetrack and the little bit of rain has put the ground spot on for a horse like him and his stamina and class were able to get him through and he won nicely despite a not very good ride. "He's a proper stayer, that's his asset. I think his mind, he's still developing a little bit; he's a lovely, big gentleman but very much learning the ropes. I'd imagine over a bit further we'll start to see the best of him." Haggas said: "We've looked after him a bit as a young horse and I hope he's got a good season ahead of him. "We ended up being at the back at the field but he stayed on well. He's just the type, he just keeps going. "It would be a brave man not to run between now and the Ebor, but that's probably the sensible thing to do. We have plenty of options." Thirty goes one better Haggas had the well-backed favourite in the six-furlong Churchill Tyres Handicap too but Binhareer had to settle for a fast-finishing second behind Dark Thirty who went one better than when runner-up in the same race 12 months ago. Now with John and Sean Quinn, the 11/1 shot was drawn in stall four and, having been on the sharp end throughout towards the far-side rail, made his bid for home soon after halfway. Binhareer (stall nine) came from the main pack up the centre to give chase inside the final furlong but he just ran out of time, with the Jason Hart-ridden winner holding on by a neck. Binhareer was second, Fandom third at 50/1 and Pilgrim finished fourth at 20s.

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Hart said: "He was on a mark where he deserves to be competitive, ran well in this race last year off a pound or so higher. I was a little bit worried about the draw but got in a nice rhythm and he kept up to his job well. Probably a good buy but he'll be able to run in all those nice handicaps and hopefully he can progress. "It is on the slow side; quite surprising because I walked beforehand and, obviously, we got that rain and it's definitely got into the ground." Startled stuns rivals Progressive three-year-old Startled produced a fine late burst to readily land the Conundrum HR Consulting Handicap over seven furlongs. Trained by Richard Hughes and ridden by Saffie Osborne, the 6/1 shot had gone up just a couple of pounds for his win at Newmarket last month and proved that to be a lenient rise as he swept to the front in the closing stages, beating 20/1 chance Daydreama by a length and a half, with half a length further back to The Resdev Scholar (13/2) in third.