Go Local Stores Minster Stakes report and reaction: Elmonjed strikes for William Haggas

Trained by William Haggas, who was completing a double on day one of the Dante Festival, Elmonjed arrived for the Group 2 event a race-fit horse on the back of a comeback outing at Newmarket and he relished the return to York where he had been successful on three occasions in the past.

With the cheekpieces and a tongue-tie back on for the first time this year, Elmonjed was ridden by William Buick who had to stoke his mount up a fair way from home but made up ground to challenge 4/1 joint-favourite Kind Of Blue with a furlong and a half to travel.

The winner, who had emerged from stall one towards the far side, got on top before staying on strongly to get the better of the James Fanshawe-trained Kind Of Blue (stall two), scoring by a length with three-quarters of a length further back to Regional (28/1) who shaped well in third from a prominent position up the centre of the course.

Time For Sandals, the other 4/1 joint-favourite, could never get into a challenging position from stall 10 and finished outside of the places.