Tattersalls Musidora Stakes report and reaction: Legacy Link edges it for Gosdens

Legacy Link had to fight hard to justify 6/4 favouritism in the Group 3 Tattersalls Musidora Stakes at York.
John & Thady Gosden's filly has been well backed for the Betfred Oaks and she is 5/1 from 8/1 for the Epsom Classic now after winning a trial that has thrown up two seconds and two winners for that race in the last five years.
One of those Oaks winners, Soul Sister, was trained by the Gosdens and they could have another contender on their hands after the daughter of Dubawi fought off Felicitas in a thrilling finish.
Sea The Storm and Moments Of Joy took them along, but both gave way in the straight as the strong-travelling duo that finished first and second cruised into contention.
Felicitas looked the likely winner deep into the contest and the pair got close, but Legacy Link dug deep to seal the win by three quarters of a length.
John Gosden said: "Not having had a run she needed her second wind and it was a great battle between them.
"They are two very nice fillies as I mentioned before the race. She showed a lot of courage there and for her first run it was a big one.
"The way she finished and the way she galloped out it's more likely Epsom."
With Legacy Link all set for Epsom stablemate I'm The One, second to Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart in the Cheshire Oaks, has been ruled out of the Classic.
Gosden said: "I think it's important people know, she didn't come out the race at Chester quite as we'd hoped so I don't think she'll be going to the Oaks."
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Winning rider Colin Keane said: "For the first half she was fresh and gassy, but from the bottom of the straight she was plain sailing.
"I thought we'd outstay her. With these pedigrees it's a privilege to ride them.
"I'd imagine she'll come on a lot from today. Epsom is a different test again, but I think she'll appreciate going a mile and a half.
"I think that's when we'll see the best of her."
Analysis: Work to do to trouble Amelia Earhart
Musidora day was the day the Gosdens shuffled their Oaks pack, with I’m The One ruled out of Epsom before LEGACY LINK ruled herself in.
Well backed for the Oaks in the build-up to York on the back of glowing gallops reports, the daughter of Dubawi was expected to take a step forward here and she did.
Fresh and keen in the early stages, she didn’t look entirely happy until coming back on the bridle after the turn for home but she soon had a scrap on her hands with Felicitas running so well for Ed Walker and Kieran Shoemark.
To her credit she battled well under Colin Keane on her first start of the campaign and this does bode well for her prospects over a mile and a half, but Epsom will ask a question of her.
She can’t be this fizzy on the uphill section early on in the Oaks, as she’ll have no chance of getting home, and this was a workmanlike win, vastly different to the performances of Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister who hacked up in this race for the same yard.
Indeed, she looks to have work to do to get near Cheshire Oaks winner Ameilia Earhart, a filly already proven at the trip with the promise of more to come after her more impressive trial win on the Roodee. (Ben Linfoot)
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