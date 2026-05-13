Tattersalls Musidora Stakes report and reaction: Legacy Link edges it for Gosdens

John & Thady Gosden's filly has been well backed for the Betfred Oaks and she is 5/1 from 8/1 for the Epsom Classic now after winning a trial that has thrown up two seconds and two winners for that race in the last five years.

One of those Oaks winners, Soul Sister, was trained by the Gosdens and they could have another contender on their hands after the daughter of Dubawi fought off Felicitas in a thrilling finish.

Sea The Storm and Moments Of Joy took them along, but both gave way in the straight as the strong-travelling duo that finished first and second cruised into contention.

Felicitas looked the likely winner deep into the contest and the pair got close, but Legacy Link dug deep to seal the win by three quarters of a length.

John Gosden said: "Not having had a run she needed her second wind and it was a great battle between them.

"They are two very nice fillies as I mentioned before the race. She showed a lot of courage there and for her first run it was a big one.

"The way she finished and the way she galloped out it's more likely Epsom."

With Legacy Link all set for Epsom stablemate I'm The One, second to Oaks favourite Amelia Earhart in the Cheshire Oaks, has been ruled out of the Classic.

Gosden said: "I think it's important people know, she didn't come out the race at Chester quite as we'd hoped so I don't think she'll be going to the Oaks."