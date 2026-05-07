Live racing blog recap: Trackside Live updates from the Boodles May Festival at Chester

The Trackside Live team were at Chester to shed light on the pre-parade and parade rings on the Boodles May Festival. Recap their comments plus results and replays.

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Full result 1. LET'S DREAM 7/2

2. Organ 11/1

3. Rastnet 8/1

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Verdict Nothing wrong with Jupiter Ammon but Seagolazo keeps catching my eye and gets the vote.

Parade ring updates 7 Spioradalta - last in, is fine. 10 Wanderlust (below also) - getting himself a bit keen. Second handler added to Seagolazo but not really required as yet, behaving fine. 8 Rastnet - fine, but there are fitter in here. 9 Seagolazo - fit and lovely, swinging walk, keen to get on with things without being overkeen. 10 Wanderlust - tall, galloping type, looks in good order after absence. 14 Jupiter Ammon - another proper unit, well-muscled, strong, can't fault. 3 Londoner - fit and well under loose rug. 4 Let's Dream - looks well after absence, strong, good walk. 13 Hamadhan - needs the run, will come on plenty for this.

Full result 1. MCMURRAY 13/8 favourite

2. Monarch's Gold 6/1

3. Cool Molly 12/1

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Winning reaction Billy Loughnane: "It helped that we had a nice draw, he got a nice rhythm and picked up well. "It [the pace] suited him because this seven and a half is his minimum trip, I think he's going to be a nine / ten furlong horse this year, but it just meant he travelled round real well. "When I set him the target to go and get Dave, he caught him very easy and, he's a little bit of a thinker this horse, when he hit the front he sort of paused a bit but that's his trademark and it's nice to see him in such good spirits."

Verdict Open looking race. I'll take Moonfall and Caballo Grande as the best pair, despite the odd sign of greenness from the latter.

Parade ring updates 9 Factual - looks like he'll come on for this, others look a bit fitter today. 3 Command The Stars (below also) - fit, racey sort, looks well. 8 Mcmurray - stocky sort, fine. 13 King Of Thunder - fit for reappearance. 5 Moonfall - very lean to the point of being light, not a scrap on him. 2 Gentle George - okay, nice sort, might come on a touch. 12 Cool Molly - very fit. 4 Caballo Grande (below also) - having a whinny, still a bit green it seems. 6 Monarch's Gold - fit but just tried destroying a fence post, keen. 10 Strength Of Spirit - fit but isn't concentrating, bit keen. 14 I'm Just Ken - moderate on looks. 3 Command The Stars - bit tense, just okay. 7 Utmost Good Faith - fit, no issues. 4 Caballo Grande - strong, fit, looks well.

Full result and report 1. JAN BRUEGHEL 4/7 favourite

2. Mount Atlas 10/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "He just needs a good, honest tempo, nice even pace. He's got a big stride and he's able to use it, just doesn't shorten it. "He was entitled to win. Aidan got him back in great shape. Hopefully he will build on it."

Jan Brueghel wins the Ormonde

Verdict Not much to choose between the O'Brien pair, Illinois just getting the vote. Not hard to see Al Qareem running well either, looks a picture. Jan Brueghel fine, will just come on a touch for this and might be worth taking on.

Parade ring updates 8 Real Dream - just okay, tall, outclassed. 3 Beylerbeyi - fine, lacks the class of a few though. 1 Sons And Lovers - a lengthier, more rakish type; fine, but lacks the substance of the principals. 6 Mount Atlas - such an imposing type too, tall, strapping, fills the eye; fit after recent run. 5 Jan Brueghel - deep-girthed, much like his stablemate; plenty of ribcage on show, but he'll come on a bit for this. Nothing wrong with the 2 (Al Qareem), fit and well, relaxed. 4 Illinois - as ever, looks a touch heavy, that's just him; he's fit and nicely keen at present.

Full result and report 1. CONSTITUTION RIVER 2/9 favourite

2. Generic 22/1

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Winning reaction Ryan Moore: "[The race went] Very smoothly. He's a very good horse I think. It was [like a bit of work]. "He's a Wootton Bassett, big strong horse, gorgeous horse. I love everything he done today, he has a good future. Both [this winner and Benvenuto Cellini] handled it [the track] fine. Two very good horses."

Ryan Moore comes nicely clear on the promising Constitution River

Verdict Probably not a lot to get Constitution River beat in here, neither Shayem nor Golden Story making much appeal. Flushing Meadows a lovely type and might give Constitution River most to think about.

Parade ring updates 6 Golden Story - has got himself very warm and keen, isn't concentrating. 3 Constitution River - also well-built, powerful hind quarters; perhaps doesn't jump out at you the way the O'Brien horses did yesterday, but hard to fault all the same. A touch keen in the paddock. 4 Flushing Meadows - a real power unit, tall, strong, looks fit; makes plenty of appeal. 2 Shayem - a leaner model, bit keen early here, just needs to settle. 5 Generic - first in, strong, staying type, well developed, likeable sort.

Full result 1. DONEGAL ROSE 9/4 favourite

2. Jazz Queen 10/1

3. Caturra Lights 6/1

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Winning reaction Oisin Murphy: "No I didn't [have any trouble on the bend] so top marks to the groundstaff team and hopefully now the track will continue to ride like it just did. "She was well prepared. She got upset in the gate because the one beside her lit her up and made her uneasy but they went way too fast."

Donegal Rose on the way to victory at Chester

Verdict Caturra Lights and Koodini best pair, both very relaxed and just a bit more forward.

Parade ring updates take two 7 Andalnade - still very green. Update Race 3 - non-runner 1 Morshdi. Racing goes ahead. Decision imminently we are told. Jockeys currently in a meeting with stewards. Still in pre parade, 7 (Andalnade) shouting, very green, setting a couple of others off. All horses currently being held in pre-parade ring. One or two have been taken back to the stables. Stewards currently inspecting the track. Parade ring updates 10 Penny Capri - last in, again a sprinting sort, maybe not as forward as a few here, will improve. 1 Caturra Lights - a strong, sturdy unit, proper sprint type, all power at the back; looks well, makes appeal. 7 Andalnade - an unfurnished sort that needs this to get her fitter, bit to work on. 11 Sunrise At Dawn - looks one for a bit further down the line, still quite green, will learn plenty; has size, and will come on. 5 Paper View - another that's quite well forward, strong, likeable type that's fit. 6 Undercover Affair - quite tall, unfurnished, relaxed, is okay overall. 8 Donegal Rose - makes plenty of appeal, looks pretty race-fit for this, well developed, racey and the right type for this. 9 Jazz Queen - a slighter model, quite compact, still quite a bit of strengthening up to do. 4 Koodini - quite well-developed, has a bit of size about her and taking the prelims well, all good so far. 3 Furturra - first in, can see the benefits of a couple of runs but coat a bit stary, which is off-putting.

Full result 1. ROMAN DRAGON 4/1

2. Dubai Bling 10/1

3. Atomic Force 15/2

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Winning reaction Hugo Palmer: "I said to you beforehand I fancied the other horse and he actually missed the start a bit and was catching all the time. "Roman Dragon is such a special horse, he's 10 lbs better around this track and what do you say? This is what it means [looking at emotional owner]."

Verdict Roman Dragon and Canon's House best pair, both make plenty of appeal overall. Atomic Force has also been very well behaved and deserves credit for that.