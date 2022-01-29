There's a big day of action ahead with Cheltenham staging their Trials' Day and the Sky Bet Chase taking centre stage at Doncaster. Follow the build-up.

1048: There's been a lively market for the SSS Super Alloys Handicap Hurdle which opens Cheltenham card which suggests a degree of uncertainty. Masters Legacy was out at 12/1 yesterday evening but is back in to a general 7/1 which is more or less the price he opened at. I'd rather have 12s but was quite happy to back him at his opening price in a race where I am very keen to oppose Lively Citizen for win only purposes as I think his revised handicap mark will prove his undoing. He's a horse I've followed for some time and he hasn't quite gone as far as I'd hoped but he's been running consistently and I think this drop back to two miles on good ground will suit him, as will giving weight away to 'inferior' rivals.

There is a danger of bias confirmation in sticking with horses that have taken the eye in the past I suppose and that is on my mind when suggesting Your Darling in the Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase. Ben Pauling's runner has also attracted support and as I'm less keen on his chances, the 11/2 (from 7s) could be enough to persuade me to walk away. He ran well behind Jacamar at Kempton though (the winner's exaggerated hold-up tactics will be harder to execute on the Cheltenham hill), is unexposed over fences and his yard is in good form. They had very high hopes for him as a youngster and even if he may not quite hit them, it looks as though he can rate higher yet. I think there are decent enough reasons for taking on the likes of Imperial Alcazaar (trip), Oscar Elite (trip and form over fences) and Beakstown (best days behind him?).

Doncaster's Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle has been won by some fair horses in the past with the likes of Big Easy and Mia's Storm winning the two and a half mile handicap on the way to bigger things. I briefly hovered over Ted's Friend who makes his handicap debut from a fair mark having been far from disgraced in a decent course novice last time. He has doubled in price from last night though and preference is for the eminently more obvious claims of Gala De Corton who looks more than capable of coping with a 6lb rise in the weights. The general 9/2 seems perfectly reasonable.

Fergal O'Brien trains Ted's Friend and I'm hoping he might enjoy better fortune in the Sky Bet Chase where the sponsors are paying down to sixth place. Hurricane Harvey doesn't always jump that fluently which is a concern and I'd ideally prefer him to be 16s+ rather than 12/1, particularly given how poorly he ran at Cheltenham last time. I did wonder whether that track just didn't suit him and certainly returning to a venue where he gained his biggest win over fences to date can only help. The eight-year-old is well handicapped on that novice form and stays well. He's an each-way shout for me with those extra places on offer. It does seem odd to see Cloudy Glen trading at 22s given he won the early season highlight at Newbury. I know he's an in and out performer and the ground may be on the fast side but you don't get many bad winners of that historic handicap and one of those behind him, Demachine, is vying for favouritism.

The last two @ChapelStud Cleeve Hurdles belonged to PAISLEY PARK 🌟



Enjoy FIVE of his best 😍pic.twitter.com/rDCed6pVhd — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) January 28, 2022

1035: Third Time Lucki is another high profile odds-on shot in the Watch Off The Fence On attheraces.com Lightning Novices' Chase. He faces two useful rivals in For Pleasure and Do Your Job and has to concede 5lbs so this is far from a formality but I came to the conclusion that he should get the job done. Anyone fancy a few shorties in a multiple? I wouldn't be surprised if a few headed that way with the 'good things'. You could possibly throw Miranda in there too as she appears to hold live chances of backing up last year's victory in the Sky Bet Yorkshire Rose Mares' Hurdle and she has drifted out to even money. That sort of thing isn't (usually) my bag though and I reckon there are a couple of runners at longer prices that I can throw a dart or two at.

We have a Jackpot Jumper #ITV7 competition today 🙌



There is a guaranteed jackpot of £50K that will rise to £100K if the Jackpot Jumper horse wins 🙏



Enter for FREE before 1.55pm ⌚️ — ITV7 (@itv7) January 29, 2022

1018: Chantry House and Champ are hoping to live up to their billing in the Paddy Power Cotswold Chase and the Welsh Marches Stallions At Chapel Stud Cleeve Hurdle respectively. There are very obvious reasons for opposing the former given his very poor performance in the King George when never competitive. Nicky Henderson has slapped on a pair of cheekpieces and offered a defence of the Kempton run which is all perfectly reasonable and I hope he wins and wins impressively. Even that alone won't answer many questions as the opposition isn't championship standard and therein lies the main problem in opposing / laying him this afternoon. At this juncture I have to address Aye Right being rated only 1lb inferior to the odds-on favourite but the jolly has untapped potential to rate higher (as well as representing famous connections). Even Santini is only rated 6lbs below Chantry House but he has a good deal to prove at present and the trip is a major question for Simply The Betts. In contrast, Champ House comes into the Cleeve Hurdle on the back of an ultra-impressive performance at Ascot. He does face a runner with untapped potential in McFabulous as well as a couple of Stayers' Hurdle winners but they might not be the force that they once were and defeat for Champ would both be surprising and bitterly disappointing.

The stage is set for Festival Trials Day 🤩



Here is The Going from our Clerk of the Course, Jon Pullin 🌱 pic.twitter.com/FoGQO9WsfU — CheltenhamRacecourse (@CheltenhamRaces) January 29, 2022