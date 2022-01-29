Check out our columnist's reflections on Energumene, Allaho, Klassical Dream and Mercurey plus a guide to his latest weekend team.

We had a great day at Ascot last Saturday with Energumene taking on Shishkin. My horse ran a terrific race and was just beaten in the last 150 yards. He put up a great fight and seems fine after the race so we’ll live to fight another day. Maybe a different track on a different day he might get lucky. Allaho did what he had to do at Thurles on Sunday. It took him a long time to get warmed up but once he did over the last couple of fences, he was brilliant and did his job. He’s on his way to the Ryanair Chase. Franco De Port ran really well when second in the Thyestes Chase. I thought he might just get there after a good jump at the last but he was just outstayed giving weight away to Longhouse Poet. It opens up a lot more options for my horse who doesn’t look to have any problems over three miles and if he gets his jumping together I think there’s a lovely big race in him, whether it be a handicap or conditions race. He could work into an Irish National horse if not an English National horse. We’ll be looking at that sort of race for him.

"Chantry House really has to win this" | Best Bets for Trails Day at Cheltenham

Deploy The Getaway can be quite difficult to ride and train but put his best foot forward to win well at Down Royal. He did fumble the second last and nearly threw it away but on the whole he looks a very good jumper and I hope everything stays right until we get him over fences next season. I wanted to get another run into Klassical Dream in the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle and change tactics but the horse took over and just ran too free. There was possibly a bit of a bounce factor and maybe we gave him too much of a break after Christmas. We’ll see but I think we’ll have him right for Cheltenham. Mercurey looks like he could be a star in the making after winning the bumper on the card like he did. He’s only four but is a big, tall leggy horse that jumps well so whatever direction we go in this year he’s one to look forward to in novice hurdles next term. Ferny Hollow came home sore after Leopardstown over Christmas. We were hoping we could give him time off and that he would recover but unfortunately when we went back cantering he was sore again, and rather than risk him we decided to draw stumps and wait for next season. He’s won his Grade One novice chase, and while it’s disappointing at least he had the two nice wins this term. We’re all set to have plenty of runners at the Dublin Racing Festival next week, but the drying ground is a big worry. That’s part and parcel of the game, though, and we have to run what we can and hope for the best. Fairyhouse Saturday 12:00 Bacardys

This fellow’s form is good, but he can just make a mistake at the wrong time in a race. His form gives him a big chance here. 12:00 Egality Mans

He was favourite at Punchestown last time but looked beaten when falling two out. He has to improve and put that experience behind him but hopefully he can do so here. 13:40 Allegorie De Vassy

She's one of mine with a very good chance here. Sean O’Keeffe retains the ride on this very nicely bred French import. She’s by the same sire as Epatante and Allaho and could be anything at this stage of her career. 13:40 Braganza

She probably threw away her chance by being too keen at Thurles last time and a change of tactics here could see a big improvement, but she has to jump better as well. We want her to settle and jump, we’d be happy with that. 13:40 Brandy Love

Paul rides her. He won on her at Naas and she’s favourite at the moment. She came out of that race well and is a worthy market leader. I think she’ll probably need further in time. 13:40 Grangee

Her form is good and she probably hit the front too soon at Leopardstown last time. A change of tactics here, arriving later on the scene, could be a big help for her and might see her get into the placings. 14:15 Ha D'or

If he can learn from his previous races and settle a bit better, it would be a big advantage to him. His form would be good enough, but we really need him to settle in his race. 14:50 Micro Manage

He might have his work cut out against Flame Bearer who was placed behind Bronn at Naas last time, but if my fellow could do over hurdles what he does on the Flat then he will be fighting out the finish with him. On occasion over hurdles, he has been a bit free and he’s another who needs to settle here. Cheltenham 16:15 Nos Na Gaoithe

The only alternative race for her is the Graded bumper at Leopardstown next week so we decided to come to Cheltenham. Her price might not reflect her chance and we’ll have to see where she sits with the English fillies. If she picks up some Black Type that would be great. Sunday Naas 12:40 En Beton

He looks an out-and-out stayer who will enjoy a trip and has a great chance of getting into the place money here. 12:40 Stattler

He jumped well when winning at Fairyhouse and this will be a good trial for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham for him. 12:40 Stratum

His Flat rating would give him a chance here but it’s a hot enough race and we’ll see where he fits in this novice chase. 13:40 Whiskey Sour

He hasn’t won for a while and will have to show his best form against some good rivals, but the race could give him confidence with only six runners and he has a chance in what is a very tight contest 15:10 Double Talkin Jive

He’s one I found hard to get right. Given his lack of a recent run and hurdling experience he might be one to watch for the future. 15:10 Ramillies

He’s had a wind op and disappointed me last year as he works well at home. We’re hoping he can show better form here but I’ve also found it very hard to get him ready this season and he might improve for his run. 15:10 The Nice Guy

He’s two from two in bumpers and we’ve decided to go hurdling with him. He looks a nice type and will have a good chance of opening his account over obstacles here. 16:10 Seabank Bistro