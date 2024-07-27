Live racing blog including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes from Ascot

The meetings from Ascot and York are the centrepieces as we warm up our blogging fingertips ahead of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

The undercard 1147: Hindsight is a wonderful thing and the word was reportedly used 28 times by one person during the Post Office inquiry recently. There shouldn't be any need for any such repetition during the blog over the next seven days but hindsight does reveal that we saw a very smart horse on Ascot's 2023 card. The Flexjet Pat Eddery Stakes saw an 11/1 chance run out an easy four length winner to the surprise of a few but not his trainer. The colt's name? Rosallion. It's highly unlikely that we'll see one was good as the ante-post Sussex Stakes favourite but Rosallion is by no means the only decent performer to have won this Listed race with stablemate Chindit, Kodi Bear and Naval Power among those on the roll of honour. It's been a decent contest for Charlie Appleby of late as he's provided three of the last five winners and his Al Qudra sets the standard after finishing a close fifth in the Coventry.

Follow the flock 1124: Callum Shepherd has come in for the ride aboard King's Gambit and he's picked up another nice ride in the preceding race, the Sky Bet Dash. He will get the leg-up aboard Trefor, trained by Charlie Hills, who could book his place in the Stewards' Cup next Saturday if everything goes to plan this afternoon. It's rarely that straightforward though and the three-year-old, the winner of his last two starts, will have to overcome an 8lb rise in what is usually a very competitive sprint. It hasn't been a great race for favourites since the market leader won three on the bounce between 2014 and 2017 with the first two of those victories going to runners who were very much the hype horses of the race being lightly raced runners from top stables, coming into the race in form. In contrast to Trefor, though, they were both four-year-olds and both had finished second on their previous outing so avoided the big hike in the weights that this year's favourite has to contend with. He is crying out to be taken on and it will come as no surprise that the Dash is one of the races Matt Brocklebank has targeted with his Value Bet column while one of the 'outsiders' has also caught the eye of Ben Linfoot and is one of five selections for the day.

Passenger to hit the right note 1056: My brother keeps telling me how good Passenger is but I have yet to really pay any attention to him. He, though, is talking about the musician whose songs often seem to form part of his cooking routine and I usually manage to tune them out and haven't got around to listening to him yet; you know how it is. He, my brother, won't ever have heard of the equine Passenger having weightier matters on his mind and weight has to be a factor for anyone with Passenger on their mind for the Sky Bet York Stakes for he is penalised and has to concede upwards of 3lbs to the field. He's been off since the Chester May meeting where he beat Royal Ascot winner Israr on just his fifth career start; his second and third outings came in the Dante Stakes and the Derby behind a certain Auguste Rodin. The long-term Sir Michael Stoute projects are the stuff of legend these days and everyone (probably) wants to see another top-class prospect emerge from the stables of Freemason Lodge. A crack at the Prince Of Wales's Stakes was mooted after his impressive Huxley Stakes success but patience has been the order of the day and small steps are being taken. If everything goes well this afternoon then there is the option of returning next month for the Juddmonte International over this C&D and it's not just Stoute's record that has people dreaming Passenger can be a hit at the highest level as his speed figures, both this season, and last have hinted that he has the talent to match. It's by no means a foregone conclusion though. The London Gold Cup at Newbury is a handicap that has produced more than it's fair share of pattern performers and King's Gambit is the latest. Nothing went his way at Royal Ascot in the Hampton Court and this may well provide the three-year-old with a better opportunity to show just where he's at at this stage of his career. The highest rated horse in the field is Alflaila, fourth behind Auguste Rodin in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes last time, he won last year's renewal of this race on his seasonal reappearance and will surely be a tough nut to crack.

There is £50,000 up for grabs in today's #ITV7 🤑



Enter for FREE for the chance to become our next jackpot winner 📲 #ITVRacing — ITV7 (@itv7) July 27, 2024

Jump stars at York 1041: York stages a popular card, too, although Clerk of the Course Anthea Morshead did tell The Opening Show that there was the chance of a shower but hopefully that forecast will prove as wide of the mark as my selections usually are. There's something a little different to open the card with the Sky Bet Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe getting proceedings underway and there's been a relatively simple formula to finding the winner of this race. There have been six renewals and three of those have been won by Paul Midgley and two by David O'Meara; Bryan Smart took the other. From there it gets more complicated as Midgley is mob-handed, as he was when out of luck last year, but O'Meara relies on last year's winner (as well as 2021) Soul Seeker. He's been out of form but has attracted support this morning and is the current 7/1 favourite.

6-time Gr.1 winner AUGUSTE RODIN’s final preparations ahead of Saturday’s Gr.1 King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes @Ascot. #Coolmore #HomeOfChampions pic.twitter.com/OlYtqxTTNp — Coolmore (@coolmorestud) July 25, 2024