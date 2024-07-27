Live racing blog for the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the Sussex Stakes

Henry Longfellow is the current favourite for the Group 1 Qatar Stakes and you can follow all of the action on day two of the Goodwood Festival here.
All times BST, please refresh for updates
1155: The Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes has produced some entertaining finishes in recent seasons, including when Breege was second last year.
She comes back for more but has a penalty to contend with this time around having won a Group 3 at Epsom in June. We heard a little about this race in the market movers coverage earlier with Kathmandu and Jabaara both proving popular and the consensus among the pundits I've tuned into this morning seemed to be that the draw might swing things in Kathmandu's favour.
That's not the way that Value Bet and Punting Pointers see the race panning out as you might expect with both siding with Stop The Cavalry as you've probably read by now.
I wondered if Raqiya might be the one for Owen Burrows and Jim Crowley. She's won half of her six starts and is quietly progressive and the way she ran at York suggests that this step up to seven could well suit while her tactical pace to cope with shorter distances is no bad thing at this venue.
She does have something to find on form and official ratings but she has been brought along steadily with Burrows stating last year that he wasn't keen to over face as a juvenile. Obviously the same is true of many of her rivals but there could be a good deal of improvement to come and she's expected to relish today's conditions.
1140: The middle distance handicaps which open the Goodwood card on the first two days are my favourite betting races on the cards, it's all downhill from there!
Unfortunately the opener has been weakened by David Menuisier taking out both of his runners, one of whom brought form from the London Gold Cup, which only leaves 10 to go to post which seems to be a rather disappointing turn out.
Subsequent and French Duke are contesting favouritism at present and both have clear enough claims with the former winning his last two starts and the latter running well in what is traditionally one of the hottest Royal Ascot handicaps. Roger Varian went close in the opener yesterday and it could be hard to keep French Duke out of the frame, especially if the hood has the desired effect.
At around 7/2, he appeals as a contender for each-way doubles and multiples but that tactic didn't pan out too well for me yesterday; we shall see. At a bigger price, I'm keen to chance Open Secret who continues to drift despite the absentees! That's hardly encouraging but Johnston's runner has a consistent profile and ran well here in a maiden behind the smart Tactician, a stablemate of Subsequent.
That was over a mile six but this shorter trip shouldn't pose a problem and I can see him taking a hand in the finish under Joe Fanning with the first time visor a possible angle for improvement.
There are more progressive runners in the field and on Racing TV, Chris Dixon declares French Duke 'a well handicapped horse'.
1113: Goodwood have provided the nitty gritty of the details for day two.
GoingStick at 6.35am:
7.7
Stalls:
5f, 6f, 7f, 1m; centre
1m3f & 1m4f: outside
Rest: inside
Rail movements:
False rail will be in place on the top and bottom bends and on the straight to 1.5f, leaving a cutaway for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cutaway will move back to 3.5f on Thursday. All remaining false rail will be removed for Friday and Saturday.
This adds the following to today’s distances:
13:50 +5 yards (approximately)
14:25 +9 yards (approximately)
15:35 +9 yards (approximately)
16:10 +5 yards (approximately)
17:20 +9 yards (approximately)
Weather:
Dry, sunny and warm for today. Receding possibility of a thunderstorm tonight into Thursday. Sunshine and chance of a shower on Friday and Saturday.
Watering:
Applied 5mm of irrigation to the bends.
1057: Do the dogs still bark? Is that phrase still churned out? I heard a deer barking this morning and he had a lot to say but I've no idea what it was.
Thankfully there are no such problems in translating Paddy Power's market movers tweet of half an hour ago with their best backed horses as follows:
150 French Duke 10/3 from 7/2
225 Kathmandu 9/4 from 7/2 (a character in Eastenders had a cat called Mandoo; I'm easily amused by a bad pun)
300 Soldier's Heart 13/2 from 8s
335 Henry Longfellow Evens from 11/8
410 Al Anoud 9/2 from 6s
445 Baileys Jubilation 8/1 from 9/1
520 Billyjoh 6/1 from 13/2
Racing TV have just spoken to Pat Cooney of bet365 and he had this to say about their markets, starting with the Molecomb Stakes.
"The biggest field since 2007 so it will take a lot of winning but we have a 2/1 favourite and Aesterius is solid. Soldier's Heart has been well supported and appears the each-way horse of the race; that said the public tend to latch onto these Crisford horses, they are always well supported in the market but there's no denying he has been a solid each-way claim.
"The Oak Tree market revolves around Jabaara and Kathmandu who are 5/2 joint-favourites. Jabaara has the form but is drawn out in stall 10 which is a pretty big deal round here, I think if she had a lower draw she would definitely be favourite. We've got some decent ones in opposition but the market revolves around those two.
"The Sussex is normally won by a champion and that might just be Henry Longfellow today.
"Race six Coto Da Caza, again a Crisford filly and she is now a 13/8 favourite, she won at Beverley last time and was impressive enough and has been all the rage in that race.
"The Galway Plate is at 7.10 and it's the usual stables at the top of the market. I think Mr Policeman with Paul Townend up is the one that punters are latching onto at the moment but there's a long way to go."
1030: My knowledge of American poets, or poets in general, is sadly looking but it is improving slowly thanks to the Coolmore naming team with Henry Longfellow now added to Emily Dickinson for US poets I've heard of but probably won't get around to reading. I didn't get much beyond Ginsberg.
Henry's middle name, the search engine reveals, was Wadsworth and I was going to say that the only connection I could tentatively claim was that I used to enjoy a pint of that brewery's 6x but I've not seen it on the taps for years. Then I scrolled further down and realised that I do know his Song Of Hiawatha as my well read grandmother gave me a copy of that in my childhood, it's still on a bookshelf somewhere.
Anyway, such rambling aside, the current incarnation of Henry Longfellow is favourite for the Qatar Sussex Stakes but I don't want him to win. Absolutely nothing against the old boy himself - a son of Dubawi out of the excellent Minding - but more to do with the impression that Notable Speech made in the Guineas.
There has been praise aplenty for Rosallion since the St James's Palace Stakes and rightly so, he could be a star, but Richard Hannon and Sean Levey couldn't believe it when Notable Speech burst past them at Newmarket and there's a possibility that he could be every bit as exciting and I'm not sure the same is true of Ol' 'enry.
Notable Speech ran no race at Royal Ascot with no obvious reason coming to light but you can still have the odd blowout and be a top-class horse (see Auguste Rodin). I'd love him to win in the style that he showed in the Guineas and prove himself to be every bit as exciting. It would get the old heart rate up.
Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore doesn't sound overly confident of Henry Longfellow, telling his column: "The official ratings tell us that there is only 2lb between four, so it’s a tight contest from a form perspective, and I am hoping that my colt comes forward again from his narrow defeat by Rosallion at Royal Ascot. He comes here in good shape, so we are hopeful, if not confident."
1015: The Olympics are taking place as you may have noticed but you may not have caught up with the Johnston family connection to the events in Paris.
Deirdre Johnston part-owns JL Dublin, who won Olympic Gold in the eventing under Team GB’s Tom McEwen and, after saddling Arisaig to victory yesterday, son Charlie said: “Mum, dad and my brother Angus have come straight here from Paris. They were all there for the weekend and had a fabulous time.
“It is something mum has got more and more passionate about over the last few years, particularly with the fall of Nicola Wilson. JL Dublin has been quite an emotional roller-coaster for them. For it to culminate in an Olympic Gold medal is pretty special.”
Not a bad few days for the Johnston family; will it get even better today?
As may be becoming apparent, I'm catching up with some of yesterday afternoon's emails and reaction after exiting the stalls a little faster than Fair Wind and Mick Appleby had this to say after winning the last:
“Kitai has done it well in the end and battled away. She is not a straightforward filly and Jason gave her a great ride. The key today was going into the stalls last. We got a ticket to do that and it seemed to work with her.”
On his runners later this week, Appleby said: “We have two in the Molecomb Stakes tomorrow – Big Mojo and Mr Lightside, who was very impressive at Nottingham last time. They have both been working very well. Big Mojo ran well first time out at Beverley and has come on a lot for that run. I wouldn’t be able to split them.
“Big Evs runs on Friday in the King George Qatar Stakes. Hopefully the rain stays away this year. He is in great form. It suits him here a lot better than Ascot.”
1005: Hello again, fancy seeing you here. Are you all set for another day of competitive racing?
There was a notable pace bias yesterday favouring those on the front end and some fast times with Kyprios breaking the course record and Tatterstall, not to mention Miss Attitude, coming within a whisker. There was enough moisture in the ground, I imagine, to prevent any jar and a perfect day with drying conditions.
Hopefully there will be more of the same today with the possible exception of the pace bias. It wouldn't be Goodwood if there weren't a few horses climbing over the back of each other looking for racing room in the closing stages.
We might as well start with the going and the non-runners and the former is good to firm, good in places while the absentees, in addition to Rosallion, include Fair Angelica and half a dozen more.
After racing Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell said: “The jockeys have all been very happy with the ground – they’ve said its beautiful, lovely fast summer ground.
“We will put some water on the bends this evening. I am going to go and have a walk of the track now, but I suspect we will leave the straight alone and not put anything else on apart from on the bends.
“It looks like another dry, warm day tomorrow, not quite as hot as today, and then there is the risk of thunder storms on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning, so we will see where we are in 24 hours’ time.”
