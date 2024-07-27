Live racing blog for the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the Nassau Stakes

Live Blog!

10.15: I’m not sure how Ian got on yesterday as I was busy entertaining Australian relatives who have miraculously managed to time their visit with the fleeting sunshine of this year’s version of the ‘British Summer’, but the fact that he sent me a handover email from the pub suggested that winners were either plentiful or non-existent. It’s hard to tell.

But on the subject of sunshine, here’s the going description from after racing last night on a day of yet more fast times.

The going at Goodwood is Good to Firm.

Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course at Goodwood, said: “The track rode really well and we’re really pleased with it. It is quickening up and we’re going to come down the straight with 5mm of water, and we will water the bends again this evening, as we did last night. I will have a walk in a minute, but I suspect it will be roughly the same amount – about 3mm on the bends, maybe a bit more – we’ll see.

“There remains a tiny risk of thunderstorms about, but that risk seems to be receding more and more, and I think it will be so quick by tomorrow evening if we didn’t do something, that we’ve got to take that risk and put some on.”