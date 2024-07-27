Live racing blog for the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the Nassau Stakes

Emily Upjohn and Opera Singer clash in the Nassau Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Follow the action live here.
10.15: I’m not sure how Ian got on yesterday as I was busy entertaining Australian relatives who have miraculously managed to time their visit with the fleeting sunshine of this year’s version of the ‘British Summer’, but the fact that he sent me a handover email from the pub suggested that winners were either plentiful or non-existent. It’s hard to tell.
But on the subject of sunshine, here’s the going description from after racing last night on a day of yet more fast times.
The going at Goodwood is Good to Firm.
Ed Arkell, Clerk of the Course at Goodwood, said: “The track rode really well and we’re really pleased with it. It is quickening up and we’re going to come down the straight with 5mm of water, and we will water the bends again this evening, as we did last night. I will have a walk in a minute, but I suspect it will be roughly the same amount – about 3mm on the bends, maybe a bit more – we’ll see.
“There remains a tiny risk of thunderstorms about, but that risk seems to be receding more and more, and I think it will be so quick by tomorrow evening if we didn’t do something, that we’ve got to take that risk and put some on.”
10:00ish: Well, good morning. I’m Nic Doggett, the new head on Trigger's Brush after some fine work from Ian Ogg, and I welcome you along to day three of the Sporting Life blog of Glorious Goodwood, one my favourite meetings of the Flat racing calendar.
'He just isn't himself at home' - the complaint about all men who have kids to deal with at home in the holidays – robbed us of another thriller involving Rosallion in Wednesday’s Sussex which was brilliantly won by Notable Speech, whilst the opposition just isn’t good enough at the moment to even think that Kyprios wouldn’t again win Tuesday’s opening Group 1, the Goodwood Cup.
But today...
The Nassau Stakes looks like a tricky little puzzle to solve, with this morning’s betting generally unable to separate Opera Singer and Emily Upjohn, who was supplemented into this Group 1 for a fair wedge at the declaration stage.
Throw in the Prix de Diane winner Sparkling Plenty, the 1000 Guineas last-gasp heroine Elmalka, and you’ve got a thrilling renewal in store.
What else is in store?
An opening three-year-old handicap which looked too tough to solve when I looked last night, but which has plenty of non-runners this am (details to follow) so we can crack that I reckon.
I’ve got a belter of a bet in the Richmond, and then there’s a small-field Gordon Stakes in which Jan Brueghel puts his unbeaten record on the line.
There are eight races in total, concluding with the HKJC World Pool Handicap at 5.55, so there’s plenty to get your teeth stuck into.
