Live racing blog for the Qatar Goodwood Festival including Kyprios

Follow the build-up to the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival which will see Kyprios attempt to regain his Cup crown but there'll be no Rosallion.
All times BST, please refresh for updates
1120: Rosallion is out of the Sussex Stakes with a respiratory infection.
That's a crying shame as the mile Group 1 was shaping up to be the race of the week as is so often the case. It's still a good race but it would have been fascinating to see if Notable Speech could put his no-show at Royal Ascot behind him and throw down the gauntlet to Rosallion, as he had done when winning the Guineas.
There's still last year's second Facteur Cheval and Henry Longfellow as well as Queen Anne third Maljoom so it's a race that remains well worthy of its Group 1 status but it has lost a little of its lustre with the news that Rosallion won't be lining up.
That is the way the cookie crumbles though and there's no shortage of respiratory diseases doing the rounds this summer.
1100: As I touched on earlier, the going is good and here are some more details from the course which may or may not be of interest!
GoingStick at 6.40am:
7.3
Stalls:
5f, 6f, 7f, 1m; centre
1m3f & 1m4f: outside
Rest: inside
Rail movements:
False rail will be in place on the top and bottom bends and on the straight to 1.5f, leaving a cutaway for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cutaway will move back to 3.5f on Thursday. All remaining false rail will be removed for Friday and Saturday.
This adds the following to today’s distances:
13:50 +5 yards (approximately)
14:25 +9 yards (approximately)
15:00 +9 yards (approximately)
15:35 +10 yards (approximately)
17:20 +9 yards (approximately)
Weather:
82.4mm rain July 1-July 23. 8.8mm rain on Thursday. Dry, sunny and warm for today and tomorrow. Possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and chance of a shower on Friday and Saturday.
1049: Via the medium of X, Paddy Power shared their early market movers around 90 minutes ago for Goodwood and they were as follows:
150 Dual Identity 11/1 from 14s
225 Tiger Mask 7/1 from 17/2
300 Kinross 16/5 from 10/3
335 Kyprios 2/5 from 4/9
410 Democracy Dilemma 7/1 from 8s
445 Jouncy 7/2 from 4s
520 Circe 6/1 from 7s
555 Executive Decision 6/1 from 13/2
There's a handful of course winners in that list with Executive Decision winning the same race last year and both Kinross and Kyprios beating for repeat wins in their respective contests too.
1035: At the moment Trueshan stands his ground in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup which is good news. Something else which is 'good' is the official going description although Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell has warned that could change through the day; no great surprise really with forecasts in the high 20s. The course might not be the only thing at Goodwood which is dehydrating through the day but no doubt a number of the racegoers will be ensuring their liquid levels are maintained.
Trueshan, of course, needs soft ground and has missed any number of engagements when conditions have been too fast and there has to be a concern that he will be taken out of today's race for which he's currently a 16/1 chance. It's not so much his chance of upsetting Kyprios, that seems remote, but that he's such a popular horse that his absence would detract from the spectacle.
They do go without Tashkan though and there are four non-runners at present on the card. They include Sir Busker in the first but with two other runners in the field, he can't have been there to ensure that the weights stayed down for stable and owner mate Dual Identity can he?
There has been some support for Dual Identity whose trainer, William Knight, used to be based down the road from Goodwood in Angmering but is now based in Newmarket.
My father had a tiny share in a juvenile with Knight when he was in Sussex and was always very well received by the trainer so I've followed his horses as a result and had a soft spot for Illustrious Blue who progressed from a mark of 82 up to the 100s for Knight and was a Goodwood regular; it may have helped that he won when I backed him too.
I'd say the handicapper pretty much knows where he is with Dual Identity but I think he's an each-way player in the first and is one for the exotics too, if that's your thing.
1018: At least it is where I am - which is sadly not Goodwood but you can't have everything I'm often reminded - and I hope it is where you are too. Even if it isn't I hope the action from Goodwood, where it is truly glorious today, will help transport you to happier climes in your mind at least.
There's arguably no better time in a Festival than on the morning of the very first day, all of our dreams are still alive of what could and might be. What do your dreams entail today?
Victory for Kyprios has to be high on the agenda. He is a star and one who has overcome some troubles with an injury that might have ended his career but he was back to somewhere near his best at Royal Ascot and should be able to confirm the form with those behind him last month.
Stablemate The Parthenon, Aidan O'Brien's only entry in the race, is a non-runner in the Vintage Stakes but we might still be lucky enough to see a juvenile performance of substance but failing that we can hope for some good, exciting racing with the odd thrill and the inevitable hard luck stories which could come as soon as the first, a 17 runner handicap.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.