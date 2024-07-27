Live racing blog for the Qatar Goodwood Festival including Kyprios

Follow the build-up to the first day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival which will see Kyprios attempt to regain his Cup crown but there'll be no Rosallion.

“I never thought he’d race again.”



Aidan O’Brien tells the remarkable story of Kyprios and his recovery from injury.



Aidan O'Brien tells the remarkable story of Kyprios and his recovery from injury.

Sussex blow 1120: Rosallion is out of the Sussex Stakes with a respiratory infection. That's a crying shame as the mile Group 1 was shaping up to be the race of the week as is so often the case. It's still a good race but it would have been fascinating to see if Notable Speech could put his no-show at Royal Ascot behind him and throw down the gauntlet to Rosallion, as he had done when winning the Guineas. There's still last year's second Facteur Cheval and Henry Longfellow as well as Queen Anne third Maljoom so it's a race that remains well worthy of its Group 1 status but it has lost a little of its lustre with the news that Rosallion won't be lining up. That is the way the cookie crumbles though and there's no shortage of respiratory diseases doing the rounds this summer.

Going minutiae 1100: As I touched on earlier, the going is good and here are some more details from the course which may or may not be of interest! GoingStick at 6.40am: 7.3 Stalls: 5f, 6f, 7f, 1m; centre 1m3f & 1m4f: outside Rest: inside Rail movements: False rail will be in place on the top and bottom bends and on the straight to 1.5f, leaving a cutaway for Tuesday and Wednesday. The cutaway will move back to 3.5f on Thursday. All remaining false rail will be removed for Friday and Saturday. This adds the following to today’s distances: 13:50 +5 yards (approximately) 14:25 +9 yards (approximately) 15:00 +9 yards (approximately) 15:35 +10 yards (approximately) 17:20 +9 yards (approximately) Weather: 82.4mm rain July 1-July 23. 8.8mm rain on Thursday. Dry, sunny and warm for today and tomorrow. Possibility of thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon. Sunshine and chance of a shower on Friday and Saturday.

Power moves 1049: Via the medium of X, Paddy Power shared their early market movers around 90 minutes ago for Goodwood and they were as follows: 150 Dual Identity 11/1 from 14s 225 Tiger Mask 7/1 from 17/2 300 Kinross 16/5 from 10/3 335 Kyprios 2/5 from 4/9 410 Democracy Dilemma 7/1 from 8s 445 Jouncy 7/2 from 4s 520 Circe 6/1 from 7s 555 Executive Decision 6/1 from 13/2 There's a handful of course winners in that list with Executive Decision winning the same race last year and both Kinross and Kyprios beating for repeat wins in their respective contests too.

IT'S HERE! 🏇#GloriousGoodwood is upon us and we're kicking off with a bang! 😍



True believer 1035: At the moment Trueshan stands his ground in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup which is good news. Something else which is 'good' is the official going description although Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell has warned that could change through the day; no great surprise really with forecasts in the high 20s. The course might not be the only thing at Goodwood which is dehydrating through the day but no doubt a number of the racegoers will be ensuring their liquid levels are maintained. Trueshan, of course, needs soft ground and has missed any number of engagements when conditions have been too fast and there has to be a concern that he will be taken out of today's race for which he's currently a 16/1 chance. It's not so much his chance of upsetting Kyprios, that seems remote, but that he's such a popular horse that his absence would detract from the spectacle. They do go without Tashkan though and there are four non-runners at present on the card. They include Sir Busker in the first but with two other runners in the field, he can't have been there to ensure that the weights stayed down for stable and owner mate Dual Identity can he? There has been some support for Dual Identity whose trainer, William Knight, used to be based down the road from Goodwood in Angmering but is now based in Newmarket. My father had a tiny share in a juvenile with Knight when he was in Sussex and was always very well received by the trainer so I've followed his horses as a result and had a soft spot for Illustrious Blue who progressed from a mark of 82 up to the 100s for Knight and was a Goodwood regular; it may have helped that he won when I backed him too. I'd say the handicapper pretty much knows where he is with Dual Identity but I think he's an each-way player in the first and is one for the exotics too, if that's your thing.

⏰ 3:35pm Group 1 Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup



Here are the six contenders in the opening day’s feature race over 2-miles.



Here are the six contenders in the opening day's feature race over 2-miles.

Will Kyprios emulate Yeats and win his second Ascot Gold Cup - Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup 'double double'?