Christophe Soumillon and Richard Fahey, who combine with Perfect Power in the 2000 Guineas, won the opener at Newmarket with Umm Kulthum. Follow the action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1402: Hunt for a winner The Thirsk Hunt Cup is coming up next and it is a money back race with Betfair Sportsbook (links can be found above the 1306 post). The front three in the market have all been well enough supported while Delgrey Boy is 17/2 from 10s in the caption that has just popped up on screen. Astro King was unlucky in running last year and ticks lots of boxes as they say but isn't one I want to get involved with at 7/2. I was more taken with Pisanello but he's shortened up plenty. Starshiba is expected to be better for the run according to Chris Dixon who is among the ownership group. Last couple coming forwards. Astro King is one of the last three which isn't where I'd want to be. Starshiba and Cruyff Turn are the first two, followed by Lion Tower.

QIPCO 1000 Guineas - Best Bets Preview | Racing Best Bets for Sunday at Newmarket

1358: The Beas knees Winning rider Connor Beasley spoke to Matt Chapman: "His figures speak for himself last year, he was improving each time. "He's a big solid unit and the horses are in fine fettle at Mr Dods'. It's great to get a leg up on horses like this. "He's been showing everything at home and he's just improving by each run. I haven't sat on many Group horses but he feels good underneath me. "Not really (an advantage to the draw). The pace was further away from me but I broke well and we ran down the middle of the track. "I think it's okay everywhere." The form looks solid with market leaders First Folio and Jumby finishing in fifth and sixth while Sky Bet paid down to seventh and that spot was filled by Raatea. The winning time was 1.10.81.

He's always knocking at the door! 🚪



Blackrod strides clear to take the My Odds Boost On Betfair Handicap 🥇#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/vOPwgDAnU8 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 30, 2022

1346: First can be first There's a nice, big field for the My Odds Boost On Betfair Handicap and some smart sorts are headed, in the market, by Jumby at 13/2 with First Folio at 7s. Jumby has the benefit of a run to his name this season. First Folio was my idea of an each-way play in this (Dixon is keen on Blackrod who 'looks very well' and has a 'good chance') and Oli Bell has just spoken to jockey Daniel Muscutt and trainer James Ferguson who told him: "He's been in great form since he came back, I think he's done well from three to four." They are loading but there's still a fair few to go forwards with the clock already past post time. Asjad represents the in-form James Horton and Dixon believes he's on the right part of the track in stall 6 and he cites the draw as a concern for First Folio. They race in one group down the centre of the track and Justanotherbottle took them along for a long way. Blackrod (13/2) collared him on the rising ground though and won well. Tight second. Above is second from Chairmanoftheboard with Justanotherbottle fourth. There were two 1pt win selections for Value Bet in that handicap and they finished second and fourth at 33/1 and 28/1. That's heartbreaking. I hope a few of you were on each-way.

1338: SDS makes Merry There's a winner for Silvestre de Sousa at Thirsk as Merry Secret obliges at 17/2. The first race at Goodwood has gone to Notions who was ridden by Saffie Osborne and trained by her father, Jamie. The winner burst through a gap on the inside to win impressively at 11/2 although the first five were only covered by a couple of lengths in a fairly typical finish for the course.

1320: The Power of seven Luck and Dixon suggest that Flotus may not have relaxed during the race with the former concerned by her head carriage. She did rear in the stalls just before the off and perhaps got a little bit too worked up. Whatever happens, Flotus now has something to prove but it's encouraging that she appears to have trained on physically. The winning time was 1.11.61 Soumillon has spoken to Racing TV: "I was quite happy with the draw, I was just sitting behind the horses I wanted to follow. "She was a bit off the bridle at the two but when I came besides James she just quickened well and in the end she fights hard. "She didn't run for a long time so it was a great performance today. "It (the ground) looks a bit similar to Newbury but the way he (Perfect Power) won last year twice in very soft, a bit sticky ground but I think like all the good horses he can run on every ground. I think he needed that run to upgrade a bit and find his balance a bit. I'm sure today he'll be in great shape. "He looks more like a sprinter, seven furlong horse but he settles so much better now in races so if we have a good position and go through the last two furlongs covered like he likes to do you never know but at seven furlongs I'd be even comfier." Fahey adds: "She's had a good long period off. She'd been working well, we've been very pleased with her. "We were always excited by her last year. In the Sandy Lane she should have won and the form of that race was exceptional. "Today I was a little bit worried (about the ground) as it's the fastest ground she's every run on but to to be fair to Michael Prosser it's absolutely fantastic ground out there. It's extremely safe out there and beautiful, beautiful ground. "The plan was to run here and try and get a run into her before York. We're excited." Grand plans for Umm Kulthum and a big day for Perfect Power with Fahey not concerned about the trip. "It's the sort of sprint generation taking on the staying generation. We're very happy with him and delighted to give it a go. It's a much deeper race and we'll give it a roll of the dice. "I think he'll stay. I'm not worried about the mile, I'm just worried about the opposition. When you've got a horse like him at 16/1, you can tell how good a race it is."

🏇 Team Perfect Power strike in the opener on Guineas day!



👊 Umm Kulthum powers home to land the listed Kilvington Stakes at @NewmarketRace for @RichardFahey and @CSoumillon pic.twitter.com/HPIZfO4Esm — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) April 30, 2022

1310: Flotus to rule Hislop rounds up the preview of the runners in the Read Ryan Moore on Betting.Betfair British EBF Kilvington Stakes and tees up Dixon by saying that 'we both fancied Gale Force Maya' but Dixon isn't as confident as he was. "I must admit I fancied her more but then Flotus walked past me in the paddock and I would be more positive about her having seen her in the paddock and she sets the standard on last year's form," he said. Simon Crisford is next to face the microphone and says of Flotus: "She's had a really, really good winter. "I think she's fit enough and she looks like she's got her race face on. She'll be running against the colts for the rest of the year. She's had a good winter and very hopeful for today." She chased home Tenebrism, 1000 Guineas favourite, when last seen but is unlikely to cross paths with her again with the Commonwealth Cup the short-term aim. The general view is that this is a very good starting point for Flotus. She is 4/5. Michael Dods trains Gale Force Maya and he also trains Zuffalo (5/2 favourite) who won the first at Thirsk. The well backed Lakota Lady wasn't beaten far and shaped promisingly enough. Flotus reared in the stalls but was quickly into her stride, as was Gale Force Maya with Umm Kulthum tracking the pair towards the far side. Gale Force Maya was pushed along passing the bushes but in the centre Tenaya Canyon was the first to go for home. Flotus soon backed off but Umm Kulthum picked up very well for Soumillon and won by about a head or so from Tenaya Canyon. Richard Fahey's filly was returned at 100/30 so did attract some late support.

1306: Betfair Barry Barry Orr has been speaking to Luck: "It's a cracking card isn't it? You'd go a long way to find a better race. The dream is still alive for the two at the head of the market. "At the moment (in the Thirsk Hunt Cup) Empirestateofmind was 10/1 and is now 7/1, Pisanello was also 10/1 and is also 7/1. There's been a good spread of money because, as you said, it's a money back race. "Six places in the 1350 (Newmarket) on the Betfair Sportsbook. Bickerstaffe and First Folio have been strong and Tarhib, we've seen some money for her on her first handicap. "He looks a real smart type Twilight Call and Came For The Dark, second in the race last year, have come in for some good money. I think Came For The Dark will right he wrong from last year, he just got stopped in his run. "It's an interesting one as Native Trail is 2.38 (11/8) on the Exchange but reached 13/8 on the Exchange yesterday. Point Lonsdale has come in for good support and fast ground and a mile could be what he wants."

🏇 From The Horse's Mouth weekend tipping podcast 🏇



Ruby Walsh and Frank Hickey give us their views on the 2,000 Guineas, on which we're paying FOUR PLACES on each way bets 👇



🎧 Listen to the full podcast: https://t.co/JsLHBOfwJO pic.twitter.com/EYBgQOHyor — Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 30, 2022

1249: Time for a winner Native Trail, Luxembourg and Coroebus is the Timeform 1-2-3 but their Dan Barber does believe that William Buick will need to manoeuvre Native Trail early in the race with the main pace away from him. That's reflected in the Timeform pace map which can be found by clicking on the image above the 1230 post. The O'Brien runners are drawn away from each other as well and both camps will have been working through any number of plans and pace scenarios I imagine. As ever, tactics are likely to play a key role. Thirsk kicks off with a restricted novice stakes and there's been a move for Lakota Lady - trained by O'Meara and ridden by Silvestre de Sousa - who opened up at 6/1 yesterday and currently trades at 7/2 ahead of her debut. There's not currently too much movement ahead of Newmarket's opener with Flotus 5/6 and Gale Force Maya and Umm Kulthum around 4s.

💷 £20 Challenge Selections 💷



Let us know who you would back 👇#ITVRacing | #TheOpeningShow pic.twitter.com/BRQqMjA109 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 30, 2022

1236: Winning Trail Michael Prosser has just spoken to Lydia Hislop on Racing TV, predominantly about the ground but some other more general bits and pieces too. "It's due to get to about 15, 16 degrees, no breeze of any consequence. "Tomorrow there's a chance that there may be a spot of rain during racing. That's what the meterologists are telling us. "We didn't water (overnight). We didn't think it dried out very much during the day. By 9pm the temperature was already below one and at that point if you're irrigating, it's already starting to freeze by the time it hits the leaf so we wouldn't have been able to complete it. "The moisture is still high (on the going stick) and that might be because of the moisture in the frost. That might change during the day. "It's a great race isn't it? There's a lot of high-class juveniles in it. I'm really looking forward to it and I think the supporting card is fascinating too. That three-year-old eight furlong handicap could throw up anything. "I was really impressed with Native Trail, not just in the Dewhurst but also here in the Craven. He can only tighten up a bit and improve and that's a pretty frightening thing for his opponents."

1230: Cor blimey Dixon is still bothered by Coroebus' defeat in the Royal Lodge Stakes and Nick Luck suggests he's got 'quite a round action' and ponders whether the ground will be too quick for him. Coroebus proved far better in the Autumn Stakes when settled further off the pace and ridden more patiently and that also concerns Dixon who points out that those tactics can prove quite hard to pull off on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket. There will, potentially, be a strong pace in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas which could help those that will be ridden more patiently and that's demonstrated by Timeform's pace map (along with a tip, trainer quotes and key video replays) which can be found by clicking on the image above this post. "I don't expect him to beat Native Trail but I can see him running very well at a big price," Dixon says of Dubawi Legend who he believes is overpriced. He expects the Dewhurst form to stand the test of time.

1212: Get the show on the road Mark Your Card has just started on Racing TV and I'll bring you any snippets and words of wisdom from the studio and the racecourse. The first race isn't too far away with Thirsk scheduled for a 1pm start - their card features a typically competitive renewal of the Thirsk Hunt Cup (see the promo below) - with Newmarket due off just quarter of an hour later. The Thirsk Hunt Cup will be covered live on ITV Racing and Astro King - perhaps a shade unlucky in finishing a close third in last year's renewal - is a warm order at 7/2. That looks short enough to me given he's 7lbs higher and I'd be more interested in chancing 7/1 second favourite Pisanello for David O'Meara and Shane Gray. The French import showed his best form since arriving from the continent on his reappearance and could have a good deal more in the locker. He was slowly away at Beverley though and a repeat of that could be dangerous as getting too far behind at Thirsk can prove problematic, as Astro King discovered last year. Martin Dixon has just described Native Trail's price as 'quite punchy'. Are you on??

1208: Absent friends There's a strong undercard at Newmarket as you would expect and it will be interesting to see if a couple of runners can prove that they still have what it takes to cut the mustard at a high level. It's been a little less than a year since Umm Kulthum last raced which isn't the longest lay-off but the 2020 Cheveley Park Stakes third only ran twice in 2021 and has something to prove on her return. She's a filly that I had a lot of time for as a juvenile and she 'only' has Flotus to beat in the Listed Stakes which opens the card. Dhahabi has been off for even longer but also showed considerable promise in his juvenile season and this half-brother to Golden Horn could conceivably be well enough treated for this belated reappearance on a mark of 103. That lofty rating isn't the highest in the nine furlong handicap with Movin Time 3lbs higher and it will be just as fascinating to see if a gelding operation will help the top-weight fully deliver on his considerable ability. That duo help to make this a particularly intriguing renewal.

"He's got everything you need in a racehorse" | Richard Fahey: Perfect Power 2000 Guineas update

1139: Check mate The big, powerful stables and owners dominate so many of the big races under both codes and it would be quite a story if Checkandchallenge were to complete his hat-trick. Trained by William Knight in Newmarket, Checkandchallenge is unbeaten in two starts which came at Wolverhampton and Newcastle at SPs of 11/1 and 15/2. Those prices don't suggest that a huge amount was expected but he has always been held in high regard by his time and he earned a vote of confidence from John Gosden in the week with the veteran handler describing him in the Racing Post as 'the best-value outsider' having been impressed by his victory at Newcastle. Checkandchallenge is around 25/1, just behind Perfect Power in the market and the Greenham winner won't lack for help from the saddle with Christophe Soumillon on board, as he has been for his last three victories. The only blot on Perfect Power's copybook came when beaten in the Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood in a race where Paul Hanagan came in for criticism from some quarters. Perfect Power isn't short of pace as he showed when beating Go Bears Go (which they'll have to do to get back into the game against Somerset) in the Norfolk Stakes but the way that he hit the line at Newbury over seven offers plenty of encouragement for this further step up in distance. There are a couple of question marks hanging over Dubawi Legend as he disappointed in America where he was drawn wide and raced keenly. He also failed to settle when chasing home Native Trail in the Dewhurst but was still good enough to hold on to second (having raced prominently) with Bayside Boy and Berkshire Shadow among those behind. Dubawi Legend reappears in a tongue tie and with trainer Hugo Palmer excited by his chance as he said in the week: "His turn of foot and his change of gear is what’s exciting about him. "On a rating of 115, he was the joint second highest-rated two-year-old in Europe. Galileo Gold at the same stage was rated 110, so he is the best two-year-old I’ve trained without a doubt. "He only has to improve 10 per cent and we’re right there on the premises."

QIPCO 2000 Guineas - Best Bets Preview | Racing Best Bets for Saturday at Newmarket

1117: Get to the Point! The layers have been removing the temptation of the (supposed) 'each-way bet to nothing' on Coroebus but Luxembourg has moved the other way and there's a reasonable amount of 6/1 showing on the boards next to the name of the unbeaten son of Camelot. He emulated his sire in winning the Group One Vertem Futurity Stakes, as did recent 2000 Guineas winners Magna Grecia, Saxon Warrior and Kameko. It's no great surprise, then, that he's the shortest priced of the Aidan O'Brien runners but as Donn McClean pointed out in his View From Ireland column, O'Brien 'has fielded more than one runner in the 2000 Guineas in each of the last 10 renewals and, on four of those occasions, the most-fancied of his runners according to SPs has finished behind at least one of his stable companions'. Support has started to come for stable companion Point Lonsdale who was as big as 14s in a couple of places yesterday but is now just a top price of 9/1. He has more experience than many in the line-up which is no bad thing and he won his first four starts before being turned over by Native Trail at 8/13 in the National Stakes. He was well beaten at the Curragh but McClean argues that 'there is a chance that we didn’t see the real Point Lonsdale that day' and as a son of Australia, Port Lonsdale should certainly relish racing beyond seven furlongs for the first time in his career. Both runners feature prominently in the ante-post betting for the Derby with Luxembourg the 10/3 favourite and Point Lonsdale a general 8/1 (10s in a place) as is Reach For The Moon whom he beat when winning the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot. Native Trail, for the record, is 12/1 for Epsom.

Sign up or login for Ben Linfoot's best Saturday bet away from the ITV cameras.

1056: Jack of all trades We're quite used to seeing sportspeople move on to reality tv shows once their playing days are behind them and some have proved surprisingly adept. Coroebus, it seems, had already mastered a variety of disciplines at the same time as showing his sporting prowess for the Wikipedia entry reveals that Coroebus of Elis was a cook, baker and athlete and is 'frequently described as having won the first Olympic Games'. Some talent indeed and his equine namesake is proving very popular with the punters with the 11/2 all but gone on the Oddschecker grid and there's not an awful lot of 5s available either. Coroebus is a very different sort to his stablemate and his quirks, if you can call it that, led to him being beaten by Royal Patronage in the Royal Lodge Stakes. Coroebus - and William Buick - set the record straight in no uncertain style in winning the Autumn Stakes the following month when held on to for longer and his supporters could be in for an exciting time once the gates open. This is what Graeme North had to say in his Watch and Learn column last autumn: "Coroebus looks a horse who could go places. He’s a different type to his stablemate Native Trail, inclined to travel much more kindly and perhaps for longer on the bridle, and looked a much better horse here held on to for longer than in the Royal Lodge, stone last three furlongs out but comfortably in front heading into the final furlong. "A timefigure of 94 is fairly ordinary on the face it with the race taking place down the centre as opposed to the rail, but that heads into three figures once his sectional upgrade is incorporated and he looks the sort to relish a very strongly-run race." Coroebus has proved popular with our tipsters and was advised ante-post by Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column and by Ben Linfoot in his ITV Racing Tips.

1032: Going Native? There will always be people looking to take on a strong favourite and Native Trail is no different. Frankie Dettori featured on The Opening Show and he believes Native Trail has one or two questions to answer this afternoon. Native Trail may only have done what was required of him in winning the Craven Stakes at 1/4 but he's already proved exceptional in one area and that is in the length of his stride. Writing in his At The Races blog, Simon Rowlands said that on his reappearance Native Trail 'revealed that his already extraordinary stride was even longer than previously'. He went on to explain: " A peak of 27.3 feet, when 24.5 feet is the global average for flat horses, is monster territory and gives Native Trail a clear physical advantage over his rivals in one crucial respect." Whether he is a monster or not he does give the race a nice shape for those wanting to have a bet as the Punting Pointers introduction emphasises: "Whether or not you think Native Trail is the second coming, this race is made for each-way betting, and the draw could play a significant factor, with the two classiest runners separated by the width of the track." It won't surprise regular readers to learn that the Punting Pointers team have a couple of each-way selections at long odds and you can find those tips by clicking on the image above this post.

🗣 "What I didn't like in the Craven is that he (Native Trail) changes his leads four or five times coming into the dip."



Has @FrankieDettori spotted a weakness in Native Trail? #ITVRacing | #TheOpeningShow pic.twitter.com/AP5ALi2KoE — ITV Racing (@itvracing) April 30, 2022