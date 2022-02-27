David has been part of the Sporting Life tipping team for two decades now and is in good form this week, finding three winners from as many selections on Wednesday at 6/1, 10/3 and 3/1. . Sign up for free or login with your existing Sporting Life or Sky Bet account details for access to...

Racing betting tips: Sunday February 27

1pt Delgany Monarch - 15:50 Fontwell at 4/1 (General)

There's a morning move for Game Socks in the RoyalEquestrian Bedding And Manor Elite Horsebox Handicap Hurdle which might be significant as he returns from a wind op for Dr Richard Newland.

He's respected but the bet has to be DELGANY MONARCH now he drops in trip.

Richard Rowe's charge travelled strongly through his last two races at Ascot and Chepstow over three miles but didn't get home on either occasion. The handicapper has dropped him 8lb for those combined two runs and 12 in total for three starts this season.

He now switches to two miles five from a mark of 100. He looks dangerous here from the foot of the handicap and shaped well on his only previous start at this unique track.

Published at 1100GMT on 27/02/22

