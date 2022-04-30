A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where the Khaadem landed the Palace House Stakes.

Speedy Khaadem too quick in Palace House Khaadem blitzed his rivals to win the Betfair Palace House Stakes. Now wearing the silks of Fitri Hay, the 7/1 chance showed blistering early pace from his low draw and coming out of The Dip it was clear the chasing pack had a task on their hands. There were closers, the fastest of which was runner-up Existent (25/1), but the line came in time for the leader who held on by a neck.

Alex Cole, racing manager for the winning owner, said: “I don’t know much about the horse as we only bought him last year off Shadwell. He ran well his first run out in Dubai, which is where he was bought to run as that is where Jim and Fitri live, and then he was drawn badly his only other run. “It’s hard to win these races. We’re over the moon. He loves fast ground and he seems to get on well with the jockey, although that is like most horses at present! We also bought Equilateral from Juddmonte out of Charlie’s yard. They are both proven horses. He’ll have to go to Ascot after that.” Sky Bet cut the winner to 20/1 from 33s for the King's Stand at Royal Ascot. Paddy Power and Betfair are the same price from 25/1. Flying start for Fahey The Perfect Power team of Richard Fahey and Christophe Soumillon enjoyed the perfect start to QIPCO 2000 Guineas day when Umm Kulthum made a successful reappearance in the Read Ryan Moore On Betting.Betfair British EBF Kilvington Stakes. The 10/3 chance was having her first start for 343 days in the Listed contest and travelled sweetly throughout. She quickened to the front inside the distance and then idled but held on by a neck from the rallying Tenaya Canyon (25/1).

Fahey said: “She’s always been a smart filly and last year was frustrating as it wasn’t a major problem but enough to keep her off and we just ran out of time. She’d been working well but when they’ve had a problem you are always minding them. It’s only the last couple of weeks she’d come to herself. “She’s in the York race (1895 Duke of York) and I was keen to get a run into her before that. This was a great race for her, early season against fillies only. “York will tell us where we go after that. She’s got an entry in the (Platinum) Jubilee at Ascot so we’ll see how we go.” Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 25/1 from 33/1 for the Ascot race.

Umm Kulthum makes a winning return

Blackrod delivers for Dods team The My Odds Boost On Betfair Handicap, the first of two Heritage Handicaps at Newmarket, went the way of Blackrod (13/2) for owner-breeders David and Emma Armstrong, trainer Michael Dods and jockey Connor Beasley. A four year son of the Armstrongs’ 2012 Darley July Cup hero Mayson, Blackrod took the honours by a length and a half from Above (33-1). Jockey Connor Beasley told ITV Racing: “His form figures just speak for themselves there last year. He’s just improving each time. You see him, he’s a big unit. He’s done amazingly well over the winter and the horses are in fine fettle at Mr Dods’. It’s just great to get the leg-up on a horse like this, on a Saturday like this as well, it’s great for my career.

“He’s been showing everything at home and he’s just improving with each run and each year. I haven’t sat on many group horses but he feels pretty good underneath me. The ground felt on the quicker side and for this time of year and with the weather we’re getting it’s ideal. “The pace was further away from me but luckily we broke well and managed to get in the perfect slot for my draw to come down the middle of the track there.” Owner-breeder Emma Armstrong added: “We never expect to win. It’s just our lucky course and lucky meeting. That’s his normal way of running. That’s how he normally behaves mid-race. Not only owning but breeding and breeding the stallion, his father. It’s just another level. Being small owner-breeders it’s definitely an extra topping on the cake. “I looked after him all winter so I’ve mothered him well! I’m sure Mr Dods and David will be aiming high with him, but I don’t make decisions I just go where I’m told! The mythical Mayson tag means it’s always assumed they want a bit of cut in the ground but it’s not always the case – he’s won today and last July on quick ground. He’s won well so we breed them well up north!”

Cap Francais springs a surprise at Newmarket

Francais springs surprise Cap Francais sprang a 22/1 surprise in the Betfair Daily Rewards Suffolk Handicap. Making his seasonal reappearance, Ian Williams' charge came through to lead inside the distance and battled on well to score by half-a-length. Turntable (12/1) was second, a length ahead of 10/3 favourite Notre Belle Bette.

“He was bought to run in Dubai but picked up an injury so he couldn’t run out there,” said Williams. “To be stood here now having won at the Guineas meeting makes up for that and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of options for him in the future, he looked to me like he’d stay a bit further. I was a bit worried about the ground today and James did say he was feeling it a bit.”