A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where the Perfect Power team made a flying start.

Flying start for Fahey The Perfect Power team of Richard Fahey and Christophe Soumillon enjoyed the perfect start to QIPCO 2000 Guineas day when Umm Kulthum made a successful reappearance in the Read Ryan Moore On Betting.Betfair British EBF Kilvington Stakes. The 10/3 chance was having her first start for 343 days in the Listed contest and travelled sweetly throughout. She quickened to the front inside the distance and then idled but held on by a neck from the rallying Tenaya Canyon (25/1).

