A review of the action from Saturday's meeting at Newmarket where the Perfect Power team made a flying start.
The Perfect Power team of Richard Fahey and Christophe Soumillon enjoyed the perfect start to QIPCO 2000 Guineas day when Umm Kulthum made a successful reappearance in the Read Ryan Moore On Betting.Betfair British EBF Kilvington Stakes.
The 10/3 chance was having her first start for 343 days in the Listed contest and travelled sweetly throughout.
She quickened to the front inside the distance and then idled but held on by a neck from the rallying Tenaya Canyon (25/1).
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Fahey said: “She’s always been a smart filly and last year was frustrating as it wasn’t a major problem but enough to keep her off and we just ran out of time. She’d been working well but when they’ve had a problem you are always minding them. It’s only the last couple of weeks she’d come to herself.
“She’s in the York race (1895 Duke of York) and I was keen to get a run into her before that. This was a great race for her, early season against fillies only.
“York will tell us where we go after that. She’s got an entry in the (Platinum) Jubilee at Ascot so we’ll see how we go.”
Paddy Power and Betfair cut the winner to 25/1 from 33/1 for the Ascot race.