1414: The Shloer Chase is next from Cheltenham and Put The Kettle On has assumed favouritism from Nube Negra with Rouge Vif at 11/4. The field are heading out onto the course for a super renewal of this Grade Two prize. This is the first race of the season for the quartet and there might be a bit of rust. Henry de Bromhead trains Put The Kettle On and he has news of Bob Olinger who was a non-runner yesterday but is scheduled to make his eagerly awaited chase bow next week. Good news. Forming a line. Politologue leads over the first with Nube Negra under a tight hold on the inside and taken back to last. Rouge Vif is just in behind the leader with Put The Kettle On wider on the course. The grey is two or three clear heading out into the country. Rouge Vif into second at the fence before the water. The field has closed right up at the ditch where Put The Kettle On has been relegated to last and Aidan Coleman is shaking the reins at her. Mistake by Politologue but he's back in front down the hill and third last. Nube Negra into second, seemingly cruising. Will he get up the hill? Yes is the answer. He hit the front before the last and ran on strongly to win impressively. Put The Kettle On stayed on into third having looked out with the washing the last time she was sighted in shot.

1403: It all came together for Echoes In Rain last season, hence her position in the market for a Grade One in which the ratings leave her with plenty to find. There is an expectation that there will be a lot more to come now that the penny has dropped. Zanahiyr flies the flag for last season's juveniles and the pundits believe he could be vulnerable to the turn of foot that the Mullins' duo possess. Zanahiyr leads from Sharjah and Echoes. The commentator says the mare has yet to settle. They are at halfway. The order hasn't changed. Echoes In Rain wasn't brilliant at the third and second last. Sharjah looms up on the outside of Zanahiyr and jumps into the lead at the last. He crosses him slightly but I don't think it made any difference. Echoes In Rain is a good 10 or 15 lengths adrift. Sharjah was returned the 6/4 favourite. That was a very smooth performance. Back at Fontwell, there was no joy for Moore with his pair finishing out of the frame in a race won by Boulette whose trainer Nigel Hawke has enjoyed some success with juveniles.

1357: Some sad news from Punchestown as it's emerged that Sixshooter was fatally injured when falling in the Florida Pearl. At Fontwell, Robert Cooper is busy interviewing first Gary Moore and then Harry Redknapp. Moore's runner in the National has been well backed but he offers little on that other than he hopes he has a good chance. Moore has won the last three renewals of this upcoming race and the two most recent names on the list are Goshen and Nassalam. It might be hoping for too much to expect Moulins Clermont to match their exploits but it's certainly interesting he starts here. Moore said he had a plan for his second string, Redknapp's Hayedo, but he didn't let on what it was! Magic Daze (8/15) has won at Cork and it's almost time for the Morgiana Hurdle where another mare, Echoes In Rain, bids to land the biggest race of her career.

1346: Racing at Cheltenham for the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase and Yala Enki leads. The Mighty Don almost unseats at the seventh. Simon Holt believes Niall Houlihan lost his irons there and that he jumped the open ditch without them but they negotiated that fence safely and remain very much in the race. They're heading out on the final circuit with the field covered by no more than four lengths. At the top of the hill. Three to jump. Yala Enki pulls out a bit more. Empire de Maulde moves smoothly into second, Go Another One a close third. Yala Enki (3/1) still leads at the last. The Mighty Don into second and closes all the way to the line. He made a juddering mistake at the last. What might have been? Backers of The Mighty Don are entitled to feel a little aggrieved - he has the ability to win more races than he does.

1340: The Mighty Don is vying for favouritism which I find remarkable. I actually quite like the old boy, he seems to be a bit of a character but he doesn't win very often (one from 13 over fences). I couldn't have him at 5/2. The favourite is a horse on the up and it would be no surprise to see him take another step forwards in a race which may not take too much winning. One horse who rarely goes down without a fight is Yala Enki but conditions aren't as soft as he prefers. He does get the Timeform vote though (see above). Kevin Blake is another pundit who is keen on the Nicholls runner and Dixon has just talked his chance up on Racing TV too.

1321: I'm interested in Guy De Guye in the next at Fontwell as I thought he showed some ability at Warwick last season. He's yet to prove me right but it's early days and he's reasonably strong in the market at 4/1 in this small field. He does need to prove that he can finish off his races. Hot on the heels of that race there will be the Listed Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle where Gauloise is a notable non-runner. Mullins has won five of the last six runnings but Royal Kahala currently heads his representative Dysart Diamond in the betting. "He was very good today, he's a very tough horse," Heskin tells Niall Hannity of his Cheltenham winner. Royal Kahala ran at Cheltenham on her most recent start but was a beaten favourite in the Dawn Run although reasons for that disappointment subsequently came to light. Rizzardo (5/1) wins at Fontwell for Nigel Twiston-Davies and Finn Lambert, it's been a pretty decent weekend for the Cotswolds handler. Royal Kahala has work to do if she's going to win today as they enter the last half mile. Dysart Diamond has gone in smooth pursuit of Western Victory and hits the front with Royal Kahala moving into third. The latter kept finding for pressure but was half a length down at the line. It's another for Mullins with the 7/2 chance ridden by Bryan Cooper. Is that a pointer to the Greatwood? Dysart Diamond had Bua Boy and Advancing Virgo behind when winning at Listowel in September.

1307: Does He Know is the 9/4 favourite for the first from Cheltenham. He's already beaten two of his rivals but there are reasons to believe they could reverse the form. His jumping still leaves something to be desired but he is a strong stayer. Threeunderthrufive has jumped out to his right so it will be interesting to see how he fares on this left-handed track. Undersupervision falls at the first ditch and takes quite a heavy fall, he got it all wrong. That's left Threeunderthrufive in the lead. Oscar Elite watches on from the rear in a race which Colin Tizzard has won with The Big Breakaway and Thistlecrack. They've completed a circuit. Streets Of Doyen is having to work a little to keep tabs on them. Adrian Heskin is riding the leader into several of his fences. They're approaching four from home and are all safely over. Oscar Elite crashes out when still seemingly going very well for Brendan Powell. Threeunderthrufive (11/4) has two lengths in hand at the second last. Does He Know sticks to his guns but can't close on his rival who reverses the Chepstow form. The winner has been given a quote of 12/1 for the National Hunt Chase and 25/1 (I think) for the old RSA Novices' Chase.

1254: Streets Of Doyen lines up at Cheltenham in a little while. He won at Galway in the summer, narrowly beating Western Run who runs in the next at Punchestown. The latter's jumping hasn't held up since and of more interest is stablemate and top-weight Alfa Mix who was a fair seventh in the 2020 Coral Cup. The JP McManus owned six-year-old was a fair fourth behind Sixshooter last time. He's on the drift in an open race though with Lord Lariat heading the market from Port Stanley. Coming in at Punchestown and in the closing stages at Fontwell where the race has changed complexion quite quickly. It's an exciting finish with victory going to Luckofthedraw (12/1) ahead of Dorking Lad. That's another winner for Jordan Nailor with this one trained by Toby Bulgin. There's a little under a circuit to go in Ireland and they're quite well strung out behind Fully Charged. All to play for half a mile from home. Port Stanley and Batcio close up, Alfa Mix made a mistake when trying to close but is staying on again. Port Stanley leads over the last but is passed by Fully Charged and Alfa Mix with the former holding on. That was a terrific ride and a terrific performance from Henry de Bromhead's grey.

Vanillier jumps strongly, landing the Grade 2 Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase by a wide margin for Keith Donoghue and @gavincromwell1 pic.twitter.com/vqzxhaMdYx — Punchestown (@punchestownrace) November 14, 2021

1245: Hislop has spoken to Michael Shinners who updates us on Sky Bet's market movers and offers. "The money has come down for Oscar Elite and he's the best backed of the runners in a really tight, little race. "Money Back if your horse finishes second and Empire De Maulde has been well supported. The Mighty Don has been well backed (7/2 from 6/1) but Brian Hughes' mount looks set to go off as favourite. "The Shloer Chase looks a great race and Nube Negra is the favourite and our Price Boost. Rouge Vif is the market mover but it looks a cracking race. "Sky Bet are seven places in the Greatwood and Jesse Evans has been really popular over the last 24 hours. A number of horses have been supported including Rowland Ward, Tritonic but the Noel Meade horse has been one of the best backed of the day. "I Like To Move it is 4/6 today and 25/1 for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle in March. It will be fascinating to see how it pans out today and in the future. "In the bumper, Aucunrisque is 5/2 from 6/1." Dave Nevison is now in the studio and says he's backed two in the Greatwood, Adagio and Cormier.

1227: Running at Fontwell but we're almost set for a bigger race at Punchestown with the field heading to post for the Florida Pearl. Sixshooter is favourite and fancied to confirm the promise of his victory at Galway by a number of people, including Donn McClean whose thoughts can be read on our site as well as heard on Racing TV. They've just announced that Darasso was injured in transit and will also miss the Morgiana Hurdle. The odds-on favourite at Fontwell was in trouble a long way from home, victory went to Datsalrightgino (9/4). At Punchestown, Vanillier leads over the fourth with Sixshooter in a share of second. Five furlongs and four fences and Vanillier has been keeping them honest which has put Sixshooter's jumping under pressure and he's fallen. Ballyshannon Rose takes over but Vanillier isn't going away. He's back in front at the second last. He's gone clear at the last where Ballyshannon Rose made a tired mistake and came down. Vanillier runs out a wide margin winner at 13/8.

1214: There are odds-on favourites for the next two races, a maiden hurdle from Cork and a novices' hurdle at Fontwell. Lydia Hislop and Martin Dixon are on duty at Cheltenham for Racing TV and are just running through the card. They're on the novice chase at present and Dixon is interested in Oscar Elite and Undersupervision against the penalised runners. They've only got a short slot and have a quick chat about the Shloer where he makes a case for opposing Put The Kettle On. Jesse Evans gets a positive mention in the Greatwood, as does Cormier at longer odds. The Tack Toom and Ardera Ru have shortened up at Cork but it's probably just squeezing the each-way bets with Minella Cocooner 1/3 (from 1/2); he's trained by Willie Mullins. Bellshill, Black Hercules and Champagne Fever are all Mullins-trained winners of this race. Minella Cocooner hasn't added his name to that list as he could only finish second to Hamundarson, trained by Gordon Elliott.

1157: The coverage heads straight over to Punchestown for the 'iconic' pigsback.com Risk Of Thunder Chase. It's not a race I can offer any insight on but Shady Operator is the 5/4 favourite to gain another success over the banks course. He's trained by Enda Bolger who has won seven of the last nine renewals. One of the two that escaped him went to Neverushacon who lines up again and is second favourite. Ned Stark is a 150/1 chance here. It's been a long time since I've heard his name. He was a promising young horse for Alan King but never fulfilled his potential. There's money for Super Citizen, 12s from 25s. They are past halfway with Ballyboker Bridge taking them along. Shady Operator has moved into a close third with 10 obstacles to negotiate. Three to go and Ballyboker Bridge still leads. He's run a terrific race but the two JP McManus horses go past him after the second last. The favourite wins with Shady Operator leading home Midnight Maestro.

Donn McClean previews a top card from Punchestown

1144: Time has rather run away this morning and the first race from Cork is almost upon us.... Racing TV have just pointed out that some very smart horses have won this race in recent years with the same comment applying to the second. Sams Profile, Valseur Lido and Us And Them have all lifted this opening maiden hurdle and Dutch Schultz is a short price to add his name to the roll of honour. Denis O'Regan and Noel Meade were among the winners yesterday and they combine with second favourite Bugs Moran. It's a nice sunny day at Cork and the favourite leads them past the winning post for the first time, followed by Limekiln Rock who carries the same colours as former winner Sams Profile. Dutch Schultz was headed at the second last by Mythical Hero who was quickly challenged by North Of Nashville. but the 22/1 chance dug deep to hold on for Tommy Brett and Mags Mullins.

1134: Advanced Virgo is by no means the only runner on the short-list and I was quite interested in both Glory And Fortune and Rowland Ward last night. Both have been supported this morning which leaves the quandary about whether I still believe the price is right but it certainly suggests there's confidence behind them. Tom Lacey trains the former and said back in 2019 after his win in a Cheltenham bumper 'we want to look after him - look at the size of him. He's a huge, big unit and it wouldn't surprise me if we didn't run again this season. I think looking after him will help mentally and physically. he clearly has a huge amount of natural ability'. He's still only six and it could just be that he's only just started to fill his frame and strengthen up. The year younger Rowland Ward has a similar level of experience over obstacles but it's harder to see where the requisite improvement will come from. He will benefit from this shorter trip after a pipe-opener at Chepstow though and should be competitive from his current mark. I can see this race suiting his run style and wouldn't be surprised to see him hit the frame.

1121: Adagio could only finish second at last season's November meeting but he surprised me in progressing through the campaign, winning a Grade One and finishing second in another two. The four-year-old has top-weight in the Greatwood with a rating of 147 and is out to 16/1 in places suggesting there's little confidence behind his chance. Connections have, though, wondered whether he might be able to make up into a Champion Hurdle horse in which case that sort of rating shouldn't be beyond him. He may only be on the fringes of that class even with improvement but fellow juvenile Brampour was rated 149 when winning this race in 2011 so there's a very rough comparison to be drawn and it's one that suggests David Pipe's runner is by no means out of this. He's an interesting price. Of the market leaders, I liked Simon Holt's selection Jesse Evans the most but I wasn't wild about the price. I was more interested in another Irish raider, Another Virgo. Trainer Charles Byrnes saddled a Cheltenham winner on Friday which can only be a positive and Another Virgo could well have had this prize in his sights for some time. He was sent off at 7/1 for the valuable Leopardstown handicap in February, a race Byrnes had won for the previous three seasons, but could only finish in midfield. That may be neither here nor there but he comes into this race on the back of a good run on the Flat and a fair run at Listowel (where Bua Boy was second). He's high on the short-list.

1113: It could be a good day for Bryony Frost if the support for Rouge Vif proves to be well founded and she may already have a winner on the board by then courtesy of Yala Enki. The veteran stayer may have preferred softer ground but he was a close second in last year's renewal of the Jewson Click And Collect Handicap Chase and is only 1lb higher this time around. There was a big one for the north yesterday with Midnight Shadow and it would be a notable success for Scotland were Empire De Maulde to build on his Kelso defeat of Big River. His star certainly looks to be on the rise and he will have no problem with the underfoot conditions. The Mighty Don is capable on his day but doesn't win very often while Rocky's Treasure's recent performances don't inspire confidence. Go Another One completes the field but has a few questions to answer including the suitability of this trip.

1102: Similarly the opening mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase consists of only five runners but they appear to be just as closely matched. There's some collateral form on offer with Does He Know having beaten both Threeunderthrufive and Undersupervision. Oscar Elite cedes experience to that trio but the Albert Bartlett second is widely expected to make up into a leading novice chaser this season and he currently heads the market. I suspect there are a few nerves flying around the Tizzard camp. The Albert Bartlett winner is also in action at Punchestown with Vanillier facing three runners in the Liam & Valerie Brennan Florida Pearl Novice Chase. They include Fancy Foundations who was a non-runner at Cheltenham on Friday and Sixshooter who was hugely impressive on his chasing debut at Galway; Noel Meade's runner is the current favourite.

1039: It is not all about the hurdlers with the Shloer Chase serving up a real treat. There are just the four runners but they're betting 13/8 the field in a race which features the 1-2 from last season's Champion Chase along with the 2020 winner. You can't complain about that. Put The Kettle On has won a legion of fans with her successful style of racing but Nube Negra is favourite following a possibly unlucky defeat in March. Politologue is 10 rising 11 and didn't click after a brilliant performance in the Tingle Creek last season but Paul Nicholls is typically bullish about the grey's chances in his Betfair column which you can also read on these pages. There's every reason to hope that this small field will play to the strengths of the speedy Nube Negra and I'd fancy the Skelton's star to come out on top but it's interesting to see that there's been support for the only one of the quartet I haven't mentioned, Rouge Vif. Nube Negra just shades favouritism at 15/8 from Put The Kettle On with Rouge Vif 7/2 and 4s, just ahead of the old man of the party who is 9/2.

1026: A handful of runners have been backed at 'prices' in the Greatwood Hurdle which is no great surprise with most firms offering enhanced place terms - five is fairly standard, six is offered by a few (including Betfair and Paddy Power) and Sky Bet pay down to seventh. Anyway, those movers....... Galice Macalo has been put up by Pricewise and trimmed accordingly while Camprond - owned by JP McManus - is a general 11/1 chance having hit 16s in places yesterday. The Welsh Champion Hurdle winner Glory And Fortune is into 12/1 from 16s and Aintree winner Rowland Ward is a general 14/1 from a high of 28s. It's also worth mentioning that West Cork is proving very easy to back at present and has taken a walk to 12/1. It's an interesting old market and I'm warming to the renewal bit by bit. It's quite warm out in the UAE where it could be a big day for the Sporting Life sports tiptsers with Ben Coley's 66/1 selection Joachim B Hansen leading the European Tour (by one) while Richard Mann has been all over New Zealand for the T20 World Cup and will be nervously awaiting the toss. There's going to be a lot to keep an eye on over the course of the next seven or eight hours.

1019: Good morning, we may be slightly down on numbers of runners at Cheltenham but there is still plenty to savour while there's quality action from Punchestown and the ITV Racing cameras are at Fontwell for a competitive card. There are a few non-runners, several of which were expected although it is a shame that Sonigino is out of the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Novices' Hurdle. Abacadabras is also out of the Unibet Morgiana Hurdle but the Grade One prize still offers plenty of intrigue. For many the Greatwood Hurdle is the big betting race of the day and our Punting Pointers team have identified a runner at a big price that they want to side with.....click on the image above if you haven't read them already.