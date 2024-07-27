Live blog for day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival including the King George Stakes

Big Evs takes on Asfoora in the King George Qatar Stakes on day four of the Qatar Goodwood Festival. Follow the action live here.

Live Blog! 12.15: Cheekpieces are back on Urban Sprawl in the Coral Gold Mile at 3.00, and the Johnstons know what it takes to win this race having recorded wins in 2001, 2009, 2010 and 2021. Orbaan himself knows what it’s like, too, having won the 2022 renewal aged seven, but it looks a tough ask at the age of nine and I’m more interested in last year’s third Dutch Decoy at 20/1. He bounced back to form on the July Course last time and this strongly-run mile should be ideal once more for a horse who has shaped this season as if he might even be worth a try over further.

There isn’t much between Coral Challenge two/three Holloway Boy and Perotto, along with recent York winner Blue For You, at the head of the betting, while there has also been support for Toimy Son and Bopedro at slightly bigger prices. Extra places galore here!

11.53: And I've realised why King's Gamble is so popular - he's a Value Bet selection!

11.50: Race two at 2.25 is the first of the pattern races, with the milers taking centre stage in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. There’s been a bit of support this morning for King’s Gamble, who ran well in defeat off a big weight in the Britannia Handicap when last seen, while Al Musmak is the solid market leader. He’s clearly a miler (only bad runs came in the Dante and the Hampton Court) and looked back on the up when winning at Newmarket, but his winning has been done at Listed level. He's The Ratings Choice for Timeform today - you can find out more about Timeform Flags here.

I think there’s a classy alternative and it’s Dancing Gemini. He ran a belter when sixth in the Derby and wasn’t given a hard time when well-held in a soft-ground Eclipse last time. Obviously there are question marks over the trip, but he has plenty of speed, ran well on fast ground as a juvenile on debut at Salisbury (which is often pretty quick), and I think he’s a genuine Group 2/1 (let’s call it 1.5) horse running in a lower grade. I think the likes of Socialite, Lead Artist and a visored-first-time Native American will set a good pace, and that will suit Dancing Gemini perfectly in this Group 3. On the subject of Native American, let’s get the lowdown from his trainer Richard Fahey. Just click the image below.

11.30: Super Superjack is a popular selection this morning for the opening race at 1.50 – getting the nod from both the Punting Pointers team and Kieran Clark of Timeform – and it’s not hard to see why. He was a fine second (met trouble in-running) to Master Milliner in this race two years ago from a 2 lb higher mark and his recent outing over 1m6f at Ascot had an eau d’pipe opener about it as he was sent off at 33/1. Andrew Asquith believes Master Milliner can confirm the form, but I’m more interested in last year’s winner Temporize despite Syd Hosie’s charge being 3 lb worse off with Kyle of Lochalsh who he beat into third at Newbury last month. This staying contest often splits into two mini-races and I like horses who are likely to be in the leading group as they don’t have to use up a lot of petrol to bridge the gap. I think having experience of the flip start (no stalls) is also a big advantage, as it can get messier than a Biggmarket kebab shop at 3am/yesterday’s Galway Hurdle start.

11.10: What was your favourite performance yesterday? I think, even though I’d tipped up Bellum Justum and was willing him home, mine was Jan Brueghel in the Gordon Stakes. It was just a great example of a jockey giving their mount the right ride for the horse – and not the jockey - in the context of that particular race. Ryan Moore was hard at work a long way from home, but it meant that Jan Brueghel made up his ground earlier than his rivals, and with his galloping style, that meant he was always in a better position. Check out the replay below.

10.50: You can catch up with yesterday's action, too, by reading Graham Cunningham's day three round-up here.

- “Went too fast” on Tropical Storm

- Bellum Justum “maybe got out-stayed”

- See The Fire denied by “tough” Opera Singer

- Brighton Boy better with dig in the ground



There was a slightly awkward undercurrent to yesterday’s racing (to me, anyway) with a couple of Wathnan Racing purchases having their first starts for new yards having been switched. Both ran well in defeat. I know it happens all the time, but I feel like I would find it hard not to be a little insulted if I was one of the trainers, when the next day there are some Wathnan purchases who are running having not been moved. Perhaps it’s in the contracts. One such runner is Wafei, the clear favourite for the concluding Coral Play Racing-Super-Series For Free Handicap at 5.20. He won by over 9 lengths up at Hamilton last month and on his form with Bellum Justum from last year could be nicely-treated on a mark of 83 on this handicap debut. I wouldn’t be surprised to see the second-favourite Blake pulled out again due to the ground, so the main danger could come from New Chelsea. He won over a mile last time but the step up in trip could unleash even more potential as he is a half-brother to the German 1m2f winner Novellini and his dam was a German 1m3f winner, closely related to the King George winner Novellist.

10.15: Predictably – but certainly not disastrously – the genuinely fast summer ground has led to some non-runners. Personally I like quick ground – you know where you are, there can be no complaints (see Aidan O’Brien after Auguste Rodin’s flop at Ascot on Saturday) and it just is what it is, like deep ground in winter. C’est la vie. Non-runners: 2.25 5 Ice Max 3.00 2 Rebel Territory, 10 Mirsky, 15 New Image, 19 Pisanello, 21 Native Warrior 3.35 7 Moss Tucker, 10 Jasour, 11 Makarova 4.10 4 Liberty Lane 4.45 6 Zabeel Road 5.20 1 Dambuster, 3 Kamboo, 5 Master Builder Some of those are non-runners because they are engaged on Saturday, mind you.

10.05: I know Mr Ogg likes an early going report so I’ll take a leaf out of his well-thumbed book and report that it’s quick ground. No thunderstorms, bit of watering, 7.8 on the thingy stick and Bob’s your uncle. Clerk of the Course Ed Arkell after the last yesterday: “The times would suggest we are still at good to firm; obviously it has quickened up a bit during the day. It’s been very warm, but is cooling off now. Some fairly significant thunderstorms are running along just to the north of us; I don’t think we are going to get them - there is a risk between now and about 9pm this evening. “We are going to put five millimetres of water from the mile down to the top bottom bend intersection, then five millimetres from the five-furlong start down the straight, and we will water the bends this evening as well.”

Good morning! 10.00 on the dot: Fancy seeing you here! It’s amazing what a good night’s sleep, six coffees and a handful of antihistamines will do for both my mood and elephantine lower leg. Yesterday’s racing was paved with gold thanks to fine tipping from Matt Brocklebank, Andrew Asquith and Rory Delargy, who struck at both Goodwood and Galway, though my own bank balance suffered due to listening to my own demons rather than the ones I work with. We saw late drama from Black Forza in the Richmond, relentless galloping from St Leger candidate Jan Brueghel (I daren't look at how many times I misspelt his name yesterday) in the Gordon Stakes, and both class and tenacity from Opera Singer in the feature Nassau.

