Libberty Hunter could step up in class

Plans are fluid for Evan Williams’ Libberty Hunter after his winning return to action at Cheltenham on Saturday.
The eight-year-old began to come into his own when jumping the larger obstacles last season, winning two novice handicaps before finishing second in the Grand Annual at the Festival and third in the Grade One Maghull at Aintree.
The start of his season this time around was delayed as the ground was too quick throughout the autumn, but after a spell of rain, Cheltenham came up soft enough for him to run at the weekend where he ran out a four-length winner.
Williams will now weigh up whether Libberty Hunter’s next start should either be a step back up in grade or another start in handicap company following a 7lb rise.
“We were over the moon, it was a lovely performance and everything is fine with him,” he said. “He’s a horse that wants soft ground, so it wasn’t a hard decision to wait for it – it’s what he needs, so we have to stick with that.
“It’s difficult now with the programme, we’ve been pushed so far back because of the ground that there are now very few options without dipping your toe at a higher grade.
“It’s quite difficult in the short term, there are some fancy races about, but they are a long, long way from handicap company, so I don’t quite know what our next step will be.”
