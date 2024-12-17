Libberty Hunter could step up in class

Plans are fluid for Evan Williams’ Libberty Hunter after his winning return to action at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The eight-year-old began to come into his own when jumping the larger obstacles last season, winning two novice handicaps before finishing second in the Grand Annual at the Festival and third in the Grade One Maghull at Aintree. The start of his season this time around was delayed as the ground was too quick throughout the autumn, but after a spell of rain, Cheltenham came up soft enough for him to run at the weekend where he ran out a four-length winner. Williams will now weigh up whether Libberty Hunter’s next start should either be a step back up in grade or another start in handicap company following a 7lb rise.