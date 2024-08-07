Leopardstown Thursday preview: Crystal Black bids to book Melbourne Cup berth

Crystal Black could book a trip to the Melbourne Cup when the Royal Ascot hero lines up for the Xin Gin Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.

Trained by Gerard Keane, the six-year-old was both a popular and convincing winner of the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at the Royal meeting in the hands of the handler’s son, Irish champion jockey Colin Keane. He has since been freshened up, with an Australian adventure for ‘the race that stops a nation’ cited as the long-term aim. However, before thoughts can turn to Flemington in November, the gelding Keane describes as “the best horse we’ve ever had” has to come through his first assignment at group level, where he will be attempting to continue a four-race winning run. Keane said: “He’s been unbelievable and the best horse we’ve ever had. When he first came, he gave us a bit of trouble and some little niggly things, but once he came right, he’s been great. He’s been a superstar for us. “He will qualify for Melbourne if he finishes in the first three.”