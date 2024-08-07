Racing Podcast: Willie Mullins, Dermot Weld & Jessie Harrington

The trip to Ireland concludes and you can hear York insight from Willie Mullins, Dermot Weld and Jessica Harrington.
David Ord is alongside Fran Berry, Oli Bell, William Derby and Michael Shinners as they prepare to head back to Dublin Airport.
Dermot has news on Harbour Wind ahead of his bid for glory in the Saturday showpiece after which the Festival is named while Jessie could have two runners in the great race.
So could Willie - possibly three - while he has updates on Vauban and last year's winner Absurde.
You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.
Also available on Spotify etc...
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.