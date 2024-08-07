Sporting Life
Don't miss the latest from the team on all the hot topics in racing

Racing Podcast: Willie Mullins, Dermot Weld & Jessie Harrington

By David Ord
15:08 · WED August 07, 2024

The trip to Ireland concludes and you can hear York insight from Willie Mullins, Dermot Weld and Jessica Harrington.

David Ord is alongside Fran Berry, Oli Bell, William Derby and Michael Shinners as they prepare to head back to Dublin Airport.

Dermot has news on Harbour Wind ahead of his bid for glory in the Saturday showpiece after which the Festival is named while Jessie could have two runners in the great race.

So could Willie - possibly three - while he has updates on Vauban and last year's winner Absurde.

You can listen to the latest edition of the Sporting Life Racing Podcast here.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN

Also available on Spotify etc...

