Leopardstown Sunday review & replays

A review of the action from Leopardstown on Sunday as Gordon Elliott kicked off the day in very good style.
The Enabler bags opener for Elliott
Gordon Elliott saddled the winner in a very tight finish to the two and a half-mile Grant Fit Out Maiden Hurdle with The Enabler (4/1) just getting the better of fast-finisher I Am Lorenzo (9/1) by a short-head.
Sam Ewing had the winner handy throughout and after taking over from the weakening odds-on favourite Argento Boy just before the turn into the straight, he burst into a three-length lead running to the last.
Port Joulain was apparently the principal threat at that point but Danny Mullins' mount was awkward at the last and it was Keith Donoghue on I Am Lorenzo who finished best, switching on the run-in and gaining on the leader all the way to the finishing post. The photo was required to split them but The Enabler had held on by the narrowest of margins.
Paddy Power and Betfair make the winner 33/1 (from 40s) for the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.
