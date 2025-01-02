Sporting Life
Ted Walsh

Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle preview: Ted Walsh keen on Shuffle The Deck

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu January 02, 2025 · 1h ago

Ted Walsh is looking forward to stepping Shuffle The Deck up in class in Sunday's Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle.

The five-year-old, owned by JP McManus, moves into Grade 1 company on the back of a maiden success over a similar trip at the same course on December 16 and could face the likes of Gordon Elliott's The Yellow Clay and the Willie Mullins-trained Jasmin De Vaux.

But the trainer admits Shuffle The Deck is held in high regard at his yard and wouldn't be surprised if he was seriously competitive in the often-informative contest.

Speaking on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Walsh said: "He came with a good reputation after he won nicely at Borris House in his point-to-point, Derek O'Connor felt he was one of the better ones that he had.

He came to us then at the start of the season and he has lived up to what Derek thought, hopefully he can continue.

"I knew I was getting a couple of horses off of JP McManus, this fella arrived and I like him - I've liked him since the day he arrived. He's an active sort of a horse, he's by Walk In The Park and he's out of a Flemensfirth mare and he's busy - when he's out you'd know he was out. He walks quick, he trots quicks and luckily he gallops quick enough as well. He's sound with his limbs and his wind, he's very straightforward.

"I would think so (he's a stayer), I wouldn't have thought he was a bumper type of horse. He stays and he jumps, he's not slow - slow horses don't win at any trip. A distance will suit him well, and a good cut in the ground too as he looks like he has a bit of a knee action.

"Ultimately you'd imagine he'll make into a nice three-mile chaser. But those good horses have to have pace as well.

"Hopefully he'll run well on Sunday, if he wins it'll be great but as long as he runs well and shows that he's on the progression up, the only way I'd be disappointed is if five or six horses beat him."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

