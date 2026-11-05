Launch of the 'The Festive Four' - new Christmas programme gives consecutive days of live ITV racing from Boxing Day

The amended Christmas programme brings together some of the biggest fixtures in the jump racing calendar live on ITV.

By spreading the major Christmas fixtures across four days, the programme will give each of the festive season’s showpiece fixtures its own moment in the spotlight, creating an unmissable run of racing from Boxing Day through to December 29.

The Festive Four brings together Premier jump meetings at Kempton Park, Chepstow and Newbury, with a major feature race headlining each of the four days. The action gets under way with the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton, which retains its traditional December 26 and 27 dates. Boxing Day will once again be headlined by the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase, before the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Chase takes centre stage on December 27.

Attention then switches to Wales on December 28 for one of the great staying chases of the season, the Coral Welsh Grand National at Chepstow, before Newbury brings The Festive Four to a conclusion on December 29, with the Coral Challow Hurdle the headline act.

Adding another competitive dimension across the four days, The Festive Four will crown its own leading jockey and leading trainer, with trophies on offer for the top performers across the meetings, providing an additional storyline for racing fans to follow.

Racegoers will also be able to take advantage of a special limited offer ticket called The Festive Four Pass, enabling them to attend all four days of Festive Four racing for £64. The Festive Four Pass goes on sale on November 5 and will be available until December 15 at www.thefestivefour.com and each of the partner racecourse websites.

Alongside the preferentially priced four-day Festive Four Pass, Kempton, Chepstow, and Newbury Members will be able to enjoy free admission to all four race days; eligible members will be contacted with details of how to make the most of this opportunity in the coming days.

The Festive Four is a collaboration between Entain, The Jockey Club, Arena Racing Company, Newbury Racecourse, Racecourse Media Group (RMG), the British Horseracing Authority (BHA), ITV Racing and Great British Racing (GBR), working together to showcase four days of top-class festive racing.

Simon Clare of Entain, owner of The Festive Four sponsors Ladbrokes and Coral, said: “Racing over Christmas is already one of the most important periods of the jump racing season, with some of our greatest heritage races taking place at a time when racing and sports fans love attending the races or settling down to enjoy the action on ITV.

“The Festive Four makes this special period even better. By spreading these great fixtures across four consecutive days, we're giving fans more of what they love, with a major racing occasion to look forward to every day. It's a fantastic four-day package of top-class jump racing and a great opportunity to showcase our sport to a wider audience over Christmas.”

Simon Durrant, General Manager at Kempton Park, said: “The Ladbrokes Christmas Festival, on Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 December, is one of the highlights of the jump racing calendar, and we’re delighted that the fixture will play an important part in this exciting new initiative.

“The Festive Four builds on the incredible heritage of our Christmas meetings, helping to promote the sport through an important and busy period of action, creating four days of racing for fans to enjoy. We look forward to welcoming racegoers to Kempton Park over the festive period and being part of a fantastic celebration of jump racing.”

Luke Admans, Chepstow Racecourse Executive Director, said: "The Coral Welsh Grand National is the jewel in the crown of Welsh racing, so we are delighted to have worked with the team at Entain, as well as colleagues at Kempton Park, Newbury and our broadcast partners to make sure that it gets such a prominent position within the Festive Four and the Christmas racing schedule more widely."

Shaun Hinds, Chief Executive of Newbury Racecourse said: "We’re delighted the Coral Challow Hurdle Day will form the culmination of this fantastic addition to the racing calendar; it’s a raceday that has been getting bigger and bigger over the last few years, and the creation of The Festive Four only adds to the anticipation for this year’s edition.

“It’s fantastic to see racing and its stakeholders working together to create something special at such an important time of year for the sport and we’re proud to be involved alongside Chepstow and Kempton, and our long-time partners, Entain."